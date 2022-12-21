ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer work to begin in Ann Arbor in January

The City of Ann Arbor is getting ready to start a new multi-million-dollar sewer maintenance project. Starting in January, the city will begin a repair process called ‘lining’ on more than a mile’s worth of sewer pipes. The process allows crews to extend the life of the...
Holiday retail sales in downtown Ann Arbor back to pre-pandemic levels

Downtown Ann Arbor retailers are seeing a return to pre-pandemic holiday sales numbers. That’s the word from the head of a local retailer's group. Sandra Andrade is the Executive Director of the Main Street Association. She says they began to understand the trend this holiday season when they experienced crowds in downtown during Midnight Madness at the beginning of the month.
