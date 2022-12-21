Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Blue Genie Art Bazaar welcomes last-minute Christmas shoppers on final day
AUSTIN, Texas - For many shoppers they've been making their lists and checking it twice, as they make their way to the Blue Genie Art Bazaar on Christmas Eve. "I'm shopping for my two friends, Catherine and Gretta and my cousin who's coming into town tomorrow," said Poppy Harris. "We...
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Fire breaks out in Kealing Middle School teachers' lounge
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning in the teachers' lounge of Kealing Middle School in East Austin. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and extinguished it. AFD remained on scene, in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave., after the fire was out trying...
KWTX
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
KWTX
Killeen resident on day three of busted pipes, flooded apartment receives little help from apartment complex
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Leaving her faucet running and opening her sink cabinet drawers didn’t stop the arctic blast of last week from causing pipes in Lori Keith’s Stonehill Apartment Complex to burst Friday. Those busted pipes have left her carpet completely soaked. “I got home on Friday...
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
fox7austin.com
1 person seriously injured following West Campus house fire
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital after a fire at a home in West Campus near the University of Texas. The Austin Fire Department says the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1900 block of San Gabriel St. Fire investigators say...
vandegriftvoice.com
Despite tremendous efforts at Austin Animal Center, high shelter demand requires community engagement
The Austin Animal Center (AAC) provides shelter to thousands of animals each year, regardless of species, breed, health, behavior, or age. But with major economic shifts, animal misunderstanding and human failure, even the most popular animals, like kittens, puppies and small dogs are having trouble finding homes. The AAC is...
fox7austin.com
Chilly Christmas ahead for Central Texas
The big freeze may be winding down, but we're still looking at a chilly Christmas for Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
austinot.com
Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022 – Grocery, pharmacy and retail shops near you
Looking for Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022? You are in the right place!. For better or worse, shopping and Christmas go hand-in-hand. While we all try to plan and get our shopping done early, there are always those last-minute additions you have to run out and buy – sometimes on Christmas Day.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!
Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
proclaimerscv.com
Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin
According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
dallasexpress.com
Missing College Student’s Car Located
Police and family members are still searching for a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound after his vehicle was found in Austin. On Thursday, December 22, Tanner Hoang’s silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot. Hoang disappeared on December 16 after his cell phone was turned...
KVUE
Travelers stranded at Austin's airport as Southwest cancels flights
Thousands of passengers are stranded nationwide, including at Austin's airport, as Southwest cancellations mean few options to get home. Many are without luggage.
kut.org
Donors pay off school meal balances at Georgetown ISD campuses ahead of the holidays
It all started with one person looking to give back ahead of the holidays. A parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, reached out to Georgetown Independent School District about paying off school meal balances. "She had wanted to contribute somehow to the district and make an impact during this holiday...
fourpointsnews.com
Brian Charles Hair Studio hit by smash & grab
Brian Charles Hair Studio was burglarized in the early morning hours of December 18. Nearly $2,000 was taken in less than a minute of a “smash and grab” case. “It’s been almost 10 years since we opened and we’re pretty fortunate,” said Jon Gray, co-owner.
wilcosun.com
Erin Kiltz steps down from BiG helm
Brookwood in Georgetown announced earlier this week that their founder, Erin Kiltz, will be handing the reins of executive director over to longtime BiG employee Luke Ellis. Ms. Kiltz and her husband John founded BiG in 2011 to provide adults with special needs social and vocational opportunities at its site off Austin Avenue near the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. BiG’s “Citizens” create…
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
