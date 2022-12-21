ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

Fire breaks out in Kealing Middle School teachers' lounge

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning in the teachers' lounge of Kealing Middle School in East Austin. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and extinguished it. AFD remained on scene, in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave., after the fire was out trying...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person seriously injured following West Campus house fire

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital after a fire at a home in West Campus near the University of Texas. The Austin Fire Department says the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1900 block of San Gabriel St. Fire investigators say...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!

Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Missing College Student’s Car Located

Police and family members are still searching for a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound after his vehicle was found in Austin. On Thursday, December 22, Tanner Hoang’s silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot. Hoang disappeared on December 16 after his cell phone was turned...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Brian Charles Hair Studio hit by smash & grab

Brian Charles Hair Studio was burglarized in the early morning hours of December 18. Nearly $2,000 was taken in less than a minute of a “smash and grab” case. “It’s been almost 10 years since we opened and we’re pretty fortunate,” said Jon Gray, co-owner.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Erin Kiltz steps down from BiG helm

Brookwood in Georgetown announced earlier this week that their founder, Erin Kiltz, will be handing the reins of executive director over to longtime BiG employee Luke Ellis. Ms. Kiltz and her husband John founded BiG in 2011 to provide adults with special needs social and vocational opportunities at its site off Austin Avenue near the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. BiG’s “Citizens” create…
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX

