John Siddle Williams House, Hermitage, Missouri.Photo byWaymarking.com posted by Bruce S. What used to be known as the John Siddle Williams House in Hermitage, Missouri became the Hickory County Museum in 1976. This two-story historic home rests on a stone foundation and is a brick L-shaped I-house. An I-house is a type of common rural house that was built in Indiana, Illinois, or Iowa, and since all these states begin with the letter "I," it's referred to as an I-house. On September 27, 1980, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

HERMITAGE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO