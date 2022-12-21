Read full article on original website
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
wchstv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after vehicle overturns, crashes into creek below I-79
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:20 p.m., 12/22/22. Deputies in Kanawha County confirmed one person died after a vehicle overturned and crashed into a creek along Interstate 79 Thursday evening. The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near Elkview. Dispatchers said traffic has been limited to one lane...
wchstv.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Putnam County apartment complex
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Putnam County Saturday evening, ensuring occupants of a two-story apartment complex were evacuated. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft...
WSAZ
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
One man dead after shooting in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a shooting on Decota Road. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Pile says the shooter remained on the scene with the deputies. There is no threat to the public, she says. At […]
Metro News
Truck driver killed in Jackson County crash
RIPLEY, W.Va. — A truck driver was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. The rollover crash happened at approximately 7 o’clock in the southbound lanes just before the Ripley exit. The truck was hauling concrete. Investigators said the driver lost control of...
WTAP
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
wchstv.com
Deputies respond to fatal shooting incident in Kanawha County
ELKSDALE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies responded to the scene of a fatal shooting Christmas morning. A male victim died at the scene, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. on Decota Road in the Elksdale area. Deputies report...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters help elderly woman out of Cross Lanes home, contain fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters helped an elderly woman out of home that was on fire in Cross Lanes and were able to contain the blaze. The fire was reported about 11:45 a.m. Friday on Glow Drive, according to a post on the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire Friday afternoon in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire was reported in the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road about 11:45 a.m. Firefighters said flames were showing from the structure when they arrived. No injuries were...
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning in Kanawha County has closed the the left two lanes on Interstate 64 Westbound, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ that an Amazon tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-64 WB at mile marker 54 in South Charleston. It happened right by the...
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Buckeye Rural Electric lineworker killed while restoring power in Lawrence County, Ohio
A lineworker for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed while trying to restore power from the winter storm.
Double homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November. Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. […]
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
