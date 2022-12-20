Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Related
salisbury.edu
Five Honored with 2022 SU Alumni Association Faculty Appreciation Awards
SALISBURY, MD---This year’s Salisbury University Alumni Association Faculty Appreciation Award winners are “instrumental,” “left a lasting impression,” “taught with enthusiasm” and served as “a light to all,” according to their former students. The association honored five with the accolade as part...
WTOP
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
WGMD Radio
Howard T. Ennis Teachers Begin Transitioning to New State-of-the-Art School Building
As 2023 approaches, teachers and other workers at Howard T. Ennis are beginning the transition into a new state-of-the-art school building located on Patriots Way north of Millsboro across from Sussex Central High School. Indian River School District spokesman Dave Maull tells WGMD that the state fully funded the estimated 49.6 million dollar, 94,000 square-foot facility. Ground-breaking took place in the fall of 2020.
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
Rehoboth’s Dru Tevis wins Food Network’s baking title
Ultimately, it was the choice between a mountain in Switzerland or a hammock in the Caribbean. The countries were cake themes in the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” finale on Monday, Dec. 19. The ombre blue mountain cake belonged to Dru Tevis, director of the pastry program for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts, who had consistently wowed the judges during the eight-week program. ... Read More
Ocean City Today
Janasek goes public over OPA lawsuit
As the settlement case between the Ocean Pines Association and former director Tom Janasek continues, Janasek is taking his grievances public. During the regular board of directors meeting on Saturday, Janasek took to the podium during public comments to air his grievances for all in attendance. He claimed his reasoning was to ensure such a conflict doesn’t happen to an Ocean Pines homeowner again.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City looks to Schellville for Winterfest inspiration
The holiday light display at Northside Park that has been open for viewing 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday since Nov. 17, will continue operating on the same schedule through Christmas weekend. Santa, however, will not be there Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, as he will be loading up and then heading out in his sleigh.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County denies road dedication policy
The Worcester County Commissioners struck down a resolution designed to formalize the process of dedicating street names on county roads on Tuesday. In a 1-to-6 decision with only Commissioner Diana Purnell in favor, the commissioners handed down their decisive opinion on the resolution that would have seen themselves as the final authority on such matters.
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
Sale of property leads to crisis for Milford homeless population
UPDATE 12/23/22 – Sara Bluhm of the City of Milford announced that, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Archie Campbell, any of the residents of Tent City who do not stay in a Code Purple shelter this evening will be housed at the City of Milford Public Works. Additional updates on this story will be provided after the holidays. ... Read More
WBOC
Airlines Make Changes for Winter Storm "Elliott"
SALISBURY, Md. - Winter Storm "Elliott" is causing travel troubles across the United States as millions of Americans prepare to travel by air to visit friends and family for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. While inbound and outbound flights at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport were mainly on or...
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
WDEL 1150AM
Escaped Georgetown prison work crew worker captured
A prisoner at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown has been re-arrested after officials said he walked away from a work crew detail last week. The Delaware Department of Correction said Matthew Larson walked away from a crew working in the Georgetown area on December 15, 2022. The Millsboro-resident...
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application gets nod from Sussex P&Z
At its Dec. 15 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a conditional-use application filed by Howard L. Ritter & Sons to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit off Plantation Road near the Robinsonville Road intersection outside Lewes.
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
WGMD Radio
Princess Anne, Maryland Man Sentenced in 2010 Cold Case Killing
A Princess Anne, Maryland man faces several years in prison for a cold case killing from 2010. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Ryan Ellis to 10 years in prison, the maximum available. The sentence includes six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections followed by a period of five years of supervised probation on a single count of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence revealed that in the early morning hours of January 17, 2010, the then 32-year-old Ellis, armed with a shotgun, went to the home of Chris Turner in Salisbury, Maryland with the intent of intimidating Turner into repaying a drug debt. Once he arrived at the home, Ellis, startled by movement inside, shot and killed Preston Morehouse, who was standing just inside the closed front door of the home. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until Lt. Kyle Clark of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit re-opened the investigation and developed additional information.
Cape Gazette
Lewes committee discusses trees on private property
One of the main focuses of the Lewes Tree Ordinance Subcommittee has been the growth of the tree canopy. Mardi Thompson, the city’s tree commissioner, continues to work on canopy expansion on public property, but private property owners also play a role in the Delaware Forest Service’s calculation. Members of the tree group discussed the best way to increase tree coverage on private property at a Dec. 6 meeting.
