ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Peek inside 'The Rabbit HOle', an immersive children's lit museum being built

By Lindsay Shively
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dF0v_0jq2nn8900

You may have seen the rabbits hopping along in front of the Kansas City skyline in North Kansas City but did you know inside that warehouse, they’re working to bring the pages of Children’s literature to life?

Debbie Pettid and Pete Cowdin hope to open The Rabbit HOle in the fall of 2023. They started working on it about seven years ago but it’s been a dream decades in the making, even from the time they ran the Reading Reptile in Brookside. Now, they’re getting close, hoping to open next year.

“When I was a kid, I always tried to make the space I was reading about,” said Pettid. “We are making something that exists nowhere else in the country,” said Cowdin.

From Flat Stanley to Madeline to the world of Frog and Toad and dozens more, Pettid, Cowdin, and their team have been busy creating the ‘Explor-A-Storium’. They say the 165,000 sq foot building will have dozens of exhibits that include some stories you know word for word and some you may have never heard.

“This isn’t an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ museum, but Alice fell down the rabbit hole and was immersed in another world and I think that’s what we’re creating here,” said Cowdin. “We’ve had to go out and really forge new ground and creating agreements with authors, publishers, and estates to get the rights to these books to do these projects and that’s a trust relationship totally because when you’re dealing with an estate and the children of an author,” said Cowdin, “They’re very protective of that.”

When you go into the iconic ‘Great Green Room’ from ‘Goodnight Moon’, you are transported into what has become a precious book for so many. “There were teachers and librarians who were literally crying when they were in it,” said Pettid about a small group who got to see it. And when you pick up the telephone in that ‘great green room’, you can hear Thacher Hurd, the son of the illustrator, telling you the story.

“As soon as they contacted me, I was like ‘Yes! This is great and I really wanna do this,” said Hurd. “I know my father would have loved it.”

Their team of fabricators work for perfection because these creations have to essentially look just like the pages from which they come.

“Kids and adults remember experiences,” said Pettid about the space intended to inspire all ages and generations together. “That’s where learning can kind of grow out of.”

“Our commitment is to bring children and their families into The Rabbit HOle to discover stories in a new way,” said Cowdin.

If you’ve seen the first two rabbits lit on the warehouse roof in North Kansas City, they’re hoping to light the third rabbit in January once they hit their latest fundraising goal of $500,000 as part of the $15 million project.

You can find more and follow their progress on their website.

https://www.rabbitholekc.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kansascitymag.com

The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow

The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
GLADSTONE, MO
kansascitymag.com

A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park

Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KICK AM 1530

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart

You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
WARRENSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Making sure your home stays warm with artic temperatures outside

One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy