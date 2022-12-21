Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Watch 10pm Update - St. Nick is almost here
USA - Santa is almost to the midwest; Thank You to Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte, Olive and Greta helping with Santa Watch this week. After you listen it's time to go to bed! Santa is almost here. See him on NORAD here.
Santa Watch Ep. 5, Two more Sleeps..
Episode 5 - Listen for SANTA WATCH on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm, Central Time!!!
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
North Platte Telegraph
Homecomings and a Canteen Christmas: Milo Shavlik remembers
Christmastime was when young Milo “Mike” Shavlik’s strongest World War II memories were made. There was, of course, the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor three weeks before Shavlik’s 16th birthday Dec. 30. There was a day after Christmas 1944, near his 19th birthday, when Shavlik, then...
Giving Tree in Ogallala a Huge Success
Ogallala, Ne - Eagle Communications along with Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy donated to almost 30 residents of Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala on Wednesday afternoon. The giving was part of the "Giving Tree" that Eagle has been doing in December. Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala have had a "Giving Tree" in their business for the past 2 weeks. On that tree were gift tags with gift wishes from residents at Indian Hills Manor. The idea was to give gifts to residents who wouldn't get gifts this Christmas due to family out of the area, or elderly residents who no long have any family. Not every resident participated.
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health provider recognized for commitment to rural behavior healthcare
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health’s psychiatry chief medical officer Dr. Narayana Koduri, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. The award pays tribute to professionals who make an...
Sutherland Kindergarten Teacher Of The Month
Sutherland, Ne - Eagle Communications' Derek Beck presented Sutherland Kindergarten teacher Tiffany Hampton with a gift from Prairie Friends and Flowers in North Platte. Hampton was nominated and awarded the December Teacher of the Month award from Eagle and Prairie Friends and Flowers. Nominations are being taken for the January...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
Santa Watch (Monday, December 19)
Episode 1 - Listen for SANTA WATCH all week on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. Listen Monday-Friday at 9am, Noon & 5pm CST. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm!!!
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0