Lincoln County, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Homecomings and a Canteen Christmas: Milo Shavlik remembers

Christmastime was when young Milo "Mike" Shavlik's strongest World War II memories were made. There was, of course, the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor three weeks before Shavlik's 16th birthday Dec. 30. There was a day after Christmas 1944, near his 19th birthday, when Shavlik, then...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Giving Tree in Ogallala a Huge Success

Ogallala, Ne - Eagle Communications along with Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy donated to almost 30 residents of Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala on Wednesday afternoon. The giving was part of the "Giving Tree" that Eagle has been doing in December. Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala have had a "Giving Tree" in their business for the past 2 weeks. On that tree were gift tags with gift wishes from residents at Indian Hills Manor. The idea was to give gifts to residents who wouldn't get gifts this Christmas due to family out of the area, or elderly residents who no long have any family. Not every resident participated.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Sutherland Kindergarten Teacher Of The Month

Sutherland, Ne - Eagle Communications' Derek Beck presented Sutherland Kindergarten teacher Tiffany Hampton with a gift from Prairie Friends and Flowers in North Platte. Hampton was nominated and awarded the December Teacher of the Month award from Eagle and Prairie Friends and Flowers. Nominations are being taken for the January...
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Santa Watch (Monday, December 19)

Episode 1 - Listen for SANTA WATCH all week on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. Listen Monday-Friday at 9am, Noon & 5pm CST. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm!!!
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

