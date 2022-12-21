Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County temporarily suspends canal debris clean-up efforts
Getting debris out of the canals is a lot harder than clearing it from land. Crews have been clearing debris from canals in Charlotte County, but right now, the effort is on hold and not because of the holidays. The effort is on hold while the county works out a...
Two Fort Myers Beach residents lose more than $32K in roofing repair scam
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s a time of season when neighbors come together for joy and celebrations. However, two Fort Myers Beach families learned this is also the time of year when scam artists pull out all the tricks. And this time that lesson cost both families...
srqmagazine.com
North Port Police Lift Family Fighting Cancer
The North Port Police Officers Association and city police department put its giving power to use helping a single family in need. Officers last week showed up at the home of Michelle Jordal, a resident fighting lung cancer. They provided the family more than $7,000 worth of gifts and resources raised with the help of area businesses.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire on Katherine Street in Fort Myers
Ford Street is closed in both directions at Katherine Street in Fort Myers as fire crews investigate what appears to be a fire. The Fort Myers Fire Department and Florida Power & Light are on scene in the 3200 block of Katherine Street. The call for service came in just...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
WINKNEWS.com
Pulte Homes clearing 17 acres for 52-home subdivision in south Fort Myers
A 17-acre lot is being cleared at the southeast corner of Idlewild Street and Plantation Road in south Fort Myers. The land will become Addison Square, a community of 52 homes, according to Lee County records. Pulte Homes paid $2.4 million for the land in a deal brokered by Chuck...
Mysuncoast.com
Delays, cancellations reported at local airports
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter weather across the U.S. is causing ripples of cancellations and delays at airports nationwide and locally. The timing unfortunately is coinciding with people trying to return home for the holidays. Both Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International airports are reporting cancellations and delays for inbound and outbound flights.
Couple spots Florida Panther roaming around Lehigh Acres backyard
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It’s rare to see a Florida Panther since they are extremely endangered. But we may be able to see more of them soon. Sean Burlarley and his fiancé see all types of wildlife in their backyard off of State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.
NBC News
Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Fort Myers Beach, Florida is usually crawling with snowbirds this time of year, but the area is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in September. Local leaders and business owners alike are working to make the holiday season as magical as possible for a community still picking up the pieces.Dec. 25, 2022.
Rebuilding Fort Myers Beach could mean meeting FEMA flood standards
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach leaders want your future home to be ready for future flooding on the island, so they’re meeting FEMA’s Coastal Zone A standards. “What do we do about the older houses like this one here? What do we do here?...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing couple’s south Fort Myers home costing nearly $150K after Ian
After the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, many in Southwest Florida were faced with the difficult decision of packing up and leaving, or staying behind to rebuild. It was a dramatic fork in the road from a simple this-or-that choice, no matter how old you are. When WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel
A popular Sanibel restaurant is back open three months after Hurricane Ian hit. Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen is a staple on Sanibel, and they are excited to be back up and running. The restaurant is opening its doors just in time for the island to reopen to the public next week.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County to open sites for stray pets found after New Year’s Eve
Lee County Domestic Animal Services staff will be at off-site locations available for residents to bring stray pets to be scanned for microchips for the “Do What’s Right – Reunite” initiative after New Year’s Eve. According to the county, the New Year’s holiday creates an...
2 killed in head-on crash in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and another is critically injured after a head-on crash in Manatee County. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a driver was heading westbound on...
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve events across SWFL
New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmer’s markets in Naples, Estero and Marco Island
From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, music, dog treats, more. ANDSWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook and more. ALSOBookworm:...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
