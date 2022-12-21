ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

North Port Police Lift Family Fighting Cancer

The North Port Police Officers Association and city police department put its giving power to use helping a single family in need. Officers last week showed up at the home of Michelle Jordal, a resident fighting lung cancer. They provided the family more than $7,000 worth of gifts and resources raised with the help of area businesses.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire on Katherine Street in Fort Myers

Ford Street is closed in both directions at Katherine Street in Fort Myers as fire crews investigate what appears to be a fire. The Fort Myers Fire Department and Florida Power & Light are on scene in the 3200 block of Katherine Street. The call for service came in just...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Delays, cancellations reported at local airports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter weather across the U.S. is causing ripples of cancellations and delays at airports nationwide and locally. The timing unfortunately is coinciding with people trying to return home for the holidays. Both Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International airports are reporting cancellations and delays for inbound and outbound flights.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC News

Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation

Fort Myers Beach, Florida is usually crawling with snowbirds this time of year, but the area is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in September. Local leaders and business owners alike are working to make the holiday season as magical as possible for a community still picking up the pieces.Dec. 25, 2022.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel

A popular Sanibel restaurant is back open three months after Hurricane Ian hit. Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen is a staple on Sanibel, and they are excited to be back up and running. The restaurant is opening its doors just in time for the island to reopen to the public next week.
SANIBEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 killed in head-on crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and another is critically injured after a head-on crash in Manatee County. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a driver was heading westbound on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve events across SWFL

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Farmer’s markets in Naples, Estero and Marco Island

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, music, dog treats, more. ANDSWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook and more. ALSOBookworm:...
NAPLES, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy