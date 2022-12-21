Read full article on original website
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
Residents lose everything on Christmas morning after fire breaks out in Fort Lauderdale home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two South Florida residents have been forced from their home following a fire on Christmas morning. They were woken up by the smell of smoke, and have now lost everything. “I’m devastated, I don’t even know where I’m going to go from here,” said Shelly...
1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
Officials: Missing Coconut Creek teen found safe
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A missing teen from South Florida has been found safe, according to authorities. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp of Coconut Creek on Friday. She had been last seen in the area of the 5300 block...
Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police. A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
Police: South Florida man claims ‘voodoo’ caused him to impregnate 13-year-old
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 41-year-old man faces a host of felony charges after a 13-year-old girl’s visit to a South Florida hospital led police to accuse him of impregnating her. West Palm Beach police arrested Jean Evenel Innocent on Dec. 19. According to an arrest report,...
Crooks steal wheels, leaving cars on bricks; cops think they’re targeting these models
MARGATE, Fla. – Crooks in Broward County are stealing car wheels from unsuspecting owners and leaving their vehicles on bricks. Gayle Saltzman was one of the victims. She found her Honda Accord sitting on concrete blocks in the parking lot of her home in Margate’s Palm Lakes community.
Thief arrested after allegedly following victim from jewelry store, stealing items including Rolex, handgun
AVENTURA, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man accused of following someone, breaking into that person’s car and stealing pricey items, including a Rolex and a gun. Police don’t think this is the first time that this crook has done this. That accused criminal, Maurice George Nelson, is...
Miami’s Pelican Harbor Seabird Station saves life of native hawk
MIAMI – After nearly a month of rehabilitation and a near-death experience, a native hawk was released back into the wild on Tuesday. It was a red-shouldered hawk. They’re one of the most common hawks you’ll see in Florida. Unfortunately, this one was in really rough shape...
Porch pirate accused of stealing packages in Hollywood, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of stealing multiple packages from Hollywood residents was arrested on Christmas Eve, police say. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said officers received several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people’s front doors.
French Montana, Kodak Black deliver thousands of toys to children in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Christmas spirit is alive and well in South Florida. Hundreds of cars lined up in Broward County on Saturday for a toy giveaway to keep kids in the holiday spirit. Two local business called in rappers French Montana and Kodak Black to help bring...
Accused Lamborghini shooter gets bond, but won’t get out of jail just yet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Perez-Valdivia appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday morning, one day after he turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers after they said he was seen on video firing multiple gunshots from the passenger’s seat of a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway last week.
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
South Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday. Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed his winnings this week at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive...
