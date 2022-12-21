Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
KREM
'Unprecedented': Fewer than 10 flights have landed or taken off at Sea-Tac so far Friday
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. As of 10:15 a.m., there had only been five arrivals and three departures from the airport, airport officials said, on what...
Holiday travelers brave ‘very unpredictable’ elements at the passes
NORTH BEND, Wash. — While the winter weather is slowly clearing up in Puget Sound, it’s a completely different story up in the Cascades. Snow continues to fall in places like the Snoqualmie Pass, as well as temperatures dropping to below-freezing temperatures. As of Friday night, WSDOT officials say chain requirements are in place through all the passes.
Courthouse News Service
Ride the Ducks collision suit falters
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
seattlerefined.com
Places to dine on December 25 around Seattle
A couple decades ago, two Jews, a Muslim and an atheist walked into a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Day. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it was the reality for my family for years. At the time, we had our pick of seats – most of the places we went to were mostly empty. But over the years, as the population of the greater Seattle area diversified to include more people from South Asia, Eastern Europe, and China – who didn’t usually celebrate Christmas at home with an elaborate meal – it became more difficult to get a seat in these now very busy restaurants.
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Some Washingtonians choosing between food and heat amid rising utility prices
SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have already announced increases for this winter and current freezing temperatures are compounding the problem for many in our area. As the temperature dips outside, the decision to turn on the heat can be complicated. “It’s something that you definitely...
bellevuereporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
Timeline: Freezing rain falls across western Washington. Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering through late this morning is expected to bring additional freezing rain to western Washington. All of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 p.m. this evening for Puget Sound, including Seattle and Everett, and until 10 p.m. for Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties.
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
KEPR
Thousands still without power Saturday morning after ice storm
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington on Friday. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for tens of thousands across western Washington....
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
The Suburban Times
COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills
Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
q13fox.com
Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow
SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
travelawaits.com
Chihuly’s ‘Winter Brilliance’ Makes Garden And Glass A Must-Visit In Seattle This Winter — Here’s Why
With its location in the middle of the bustling Seattle Center, the Chihuly Garden and Glass is far from a hidden gem. It is one of Seattle’s most popular attractions, often listed right up there with its famous neighbor — the iconic Space Needle, which gets 1.3 million visitors a year.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
Comments / 0