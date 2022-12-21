ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado wants $2 million to change its domain name to .gov

DENVER — What's in a name?. For the state of Colorado, the answer is $2 million taxpayer dollars — the sum the Governor's Office of Information Technology has requested to change all state government websites and email addresses to a .gov domain name. Some state websites currently have...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?

COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado

DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
9Things to do in Colorado this Christmas weekend

COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival with holiday lights, holiday shows and more. Denver Zoo Lights, A Hudson Christmas and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Colorado this weekend along with the return of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker" in Denver. Newer Colorado traditions such as "Ice! at Gaylord Rockies," "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" and "Camp Christmas" are helping to spread the magic of the season.
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
RTD to ring in new year with free rides

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
Xcel explains higher gas bills and proposed rate increase

ARVADA, Colo. — When they opened last month's Xcel bill, Howard and Pam Manresa started swearing. "I thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Howard Manresa said. "I used a few curse words," said Pam Manresa. "Like what the hell is happening?" Their monthly bill tripled from...
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
Hanukkah in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Downtown Cheyenne is all about Christmas. Shop windows are decorated with Santa and Christmas trees. On Sunday, just down the street from the city's festive downtown, the Mt. Sinai congregation was celebrating the first day of Chanukah -- a holiday that not many in Wyoming observe.
