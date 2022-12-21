Read full article on original website
Colorado wants $2 million to change its domain name to .gov
DENVER — What's in a name?. For the state of Colorado, the answer is $2 million taxpayer dollars — the sum the Governor's Office of Information Technology has requested to change all state government websites and email addresses to a .gov domain name. Some state websites currently have...
Storytellers: The Art of Colorado (special presentation)
9NEWS showcases the various talents of artists around the state of Colorado.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?
COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
'Life-threatening cold': Colorado braces for arctic blast of cold, wind and snow
DENVER — Colorado is bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. An arctic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday will slide into Colorado on Wednesday, gripping the state in a deep freeze.
Flu, invasive strep infections increasing in Colorado as health officials warn of holiday gatherings
DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Wednesday that influenza infections remain high, while case rates for various illnesses including COVID-19, RSV and strep throat are improving. They also warned that post-holiday spikes are likely as many people attend holiday gatherings in the coming weeks.
What's in a (domain) name; Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/23/22)
Colorado wants $2 million to change all its websites to a .gov domain, and residents from the Five Points neighborhood gives us their good news.
Here's where they filmed 'Christmas Vacation' scenes in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in the Centennial State. The 1989 movie classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to put on the perfect Christmas for his family — filmed many of its scenes in Colorado.
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado
DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
9Things to do in Colorado this Christmas weekend
COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival with holiday lights, holiday shows and more. Denver Zoo Lights, A Hudson Christmas and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Colorado this weekend along with the return of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker" in Denver. Newer Colorado traditions such as "Ice! at Gaylord Rockies," "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" and "Camp Christmas" are helping to spread the magic of the season.
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
RTD to ring in new year with free rides
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
Xcel explains higher gas bills and proposed rate increase
ARVADA, Colo. — When they opened last month's Xcel bill, Howard and Pam Manresa started swearing. "I thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Howard Manresa said. "I used a few curse words," said Pam Manresa. "Like what the hell is happening?" Their monthly bill tripled from...
Parents struggle to find bivalent booster appointments for younger kids
COLORADO, USA — Some parents that are trying to get their kids the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster ahead of the holidays are having a hard time finding a place that administers the vaccine to younger children. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the...
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
Appeals court sides with sheriffs, counties in tossing detainee death lawsuit
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The state's Court of Appeals has sided with Colorado's counties and multiple sheriffs in finding Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader cannot be sued for the suicide death of a jail detainee. Unlike other wrongful death lawsuits and claims against government officials, which have a two-year...
Hanukkah in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Downtown Cheyenne is all about Christmas. Shop windows are decorated with Santa and Christmas trees. On Sunday, just down the street from the city's festive downtown, the Mt. Sinai congregation was celebrating the first day of Chanukah -- a holiday that not many in Wyoming observe.
