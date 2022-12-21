ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Beats $40K Matching Monday Goal

By 9and10news Site Staff
 6 days ago

The Salvation Army of Traverse City raised more than $40,000 in their Matching Monday challenge.

Their goal was to bring in $40,000 from their Red Kettles, and match that with another $40,000.

During the campaign, they brought in $48,671! That money will go to financial assistance for families, food pantries, community meals, youth programs and more.

The Matching Monday campaign may be over, but the Salvation Army still has 4 more days of fundraising before Christmas. They say they’re still $36,000 short of their total $230,000 goal.

Bell ringers will be out with their Red Kettles until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, so there’s still time to drop in your donation.

