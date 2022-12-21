ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tyree Appleby among the new names on the NBA radar

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby was recognized twice within the last week. First, he received a grade of A+ from Travis Branham as one of the five most impactful transfers in all of college basketball so far this season. Not surprisingly, those performances have also started to resonate with NBA...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Opponent Preview: UNC vs. Oregon

In the aftermath of the ACC Championship game loss to Clemson, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said that his team needs to continue to play good teams in order to get to the next level as a program. Brown and his Tar Heels, having lost three straight games to end the season, will get another measuring stick chance as the Heels face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Up in the Rafters: Heels Headed Into New Year

Just as Rudolph saved Christmas, a trip to New York City might've saved the Carolina Basketball season when Pete Nance's shot fell to force overtime. The Tar Heels didn't need anything else over the holidays when they got all they could ask for in two quality wins over Big Ten opponents in back-to-back games. The Up in the Rafters Duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down everything with UNC basketball and then look ahead to the New Year by taking questions from the IC subscriber message board.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy