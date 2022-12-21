Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Everything Mike Houston, Holton Ahlers and Myles Berry said before the Birmingham Bowl
Both Coastal Carolina and East Carolina met with the media for the final time on Monday before Tuesday’s TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET (5:45 p.m. CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN. Chanticleers interim head coach Chad Staggs, and wide receiver Sam...
Tyree Appleby among the new names on the NBA radar
Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby was recognized twice within the last week. First, he received a grade of A+ from Travis Branham as one of the five most impactful transfers in all of college basketball so far this season. Not surprisingly, those performances have also started to resonate with NBA...
PODCAST: Inside Carolina's Ross Martin previews Oregon vs North Carolina
Inside Carolina football insider Ross Martin joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast to discuss Oregon vs North Carolina, recap the 2022 Tar Heel season, and gives his perspective of what went wrong for UNC this season and how that will impact the bowl game. All that and much more is included...
Opponent Preview: UNC vs. Oregon
In the aftermath of the ACC Championship game loss to Clemson, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said that his team needs to continue to play good teams in order to get to the next level as a program. Brown and his Tar Heels, having lost three straight games to end the season, will get another measuring stick chance as the Heels face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
Up in the Rafters: Heels Headed Into New Year
Just as Rudolph saved Christmas, a trip to New York City might've saved the Carolina Basketball season when Pete Nance's shot fell to force overtime. The Tar Heels didn't need anything else over the holidays when they got all they could ask for in two quality wins over Big Ten opponents in back-to-back games. The Up in the Rafters Duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down everything with UNC basketball and then look ahead to the New Year by taking questions from the IC subscriber message board.
