Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
General Hospital Spoilers: There is much more to Ryan and Heather's relationship
Heather WebberPhoto byABC Soaps in Depth screenshot. General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Sister Sighting
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Ava Vitali Crashes A Very Sad Party
DAYS spoilers photos for Friday, December 16, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s an emotional day for EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) as he memorializes his mother. Those...
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Justin Hartley's 'Massive' Ego Prevents Him From Returning To 'Young and The Restless'
A new report claims that Justin Hartley, the actor who played Adam Newman from 2014-2016, thinks he's "too good to return to soaps."Photo byDaniel Benavides/Wikimedia Commons.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
soaphub.com
How Five People Will Be Affected by B&B’s Quinn Fuller Returning
Characters without conflict don’t have much of a storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Hub thinks that if Quinn Fuller were to return to the canvas, she’d spice up the lives of at least five different people on the show. Paging Quinn Fuller — Stat!
soaphub.com
GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Speaks Out On Rory’s Exit
Some thought he was The Hook but poor Officer Rory Cabrera turned out to be a victim of the Port Charles killer on General Hospital. Now, Rory’s portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, is speaking out on his departure from the ABC soap opera. Michael Blake Kruse – Discharged Patient.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: 4 Stars Back For The Holidays
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may send Sonny to jail
Dex may send Sonny to prisonPhoto byGH sccreenshot. General Hospital viewrs know that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) is working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) to help him take down his father Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Spoilers from Celebrating the Soaps tease that Dex may be instrumental in his boss going to jail. Evidence will begin to pile up on Sonny's dealings during his time in Port Charles and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will have him arrested.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Rivalry & An Unexpected Christmas Gift
Y&R spoilers weekly update for December 19 – 23, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of a rivalry and an unexpected Christmas gift. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big...
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: John Aniston Airs for Last Time
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Drew Will End Things Over Carly’s Lie
GH spoilers are teasing us that Carly Spencer’s secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother is about to come out — most likely at the most inconvenient time and in the most inconvenient way possible. GH Spoilers Speculation. Forget about how Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for December 22: Kristen DiMera And Chloe Lane Face Off
DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 22, 2022, tease a fiery moment when Kristen DiMera runs into her nemesis, Chloe Lane. These ladies do not get along and that’s definitely not going to change any time soon. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is sure she has the upper hand....
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Dangerous Confrontations & Recriminations
Y&R spoilers photos for Thursday, December 8, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up all the drama. This is going to be an exciting episode you will not want to miss. Y&R Spoilers. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is none too pleased to see...
Popculture
'Days of Our Lives' Pays Tribute to John Aniston in His Final Episode
The final episode of Days of Our Lives with the late John Aniston was released on Peacock Monday. The cast and crew paid tribute to Aniston, whose character Victor Kiriakis has been an important part of the soap opera for nearly 40 years. Aniston, the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston, died on Nov. 11 at 89.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Holiday Cheer And A Not-So-Bright New Year
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. It’s wedding week for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Li Shin (Remington Hoffman). While the blushing bride-to-be is seemingly happy, not everyone is on board with the nuptials – for obvious reasons. Even Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) questions whether or not this union is right for his sister.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For December 2: Carly And Nina Rush To Save Willow
GH spoilers for Friday, December 2, 2022, reveal medical woes, new friends, anger at Pentonville, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) finally looks sick again and it’s the first time since she...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Lets Fly His Reaction to Marcus Coloma’s Exit
As their social-media followers — or regular readers of Soaps.com — know, the actors are good buddies off screen. Maurice Benard has been around General Hospital long enough to see a whole lotta co-stars come and go. He hasn’t always handled it well. (Remember this?) But on the occasion of buddy Marcus Coloma’s departure, the Emmy winner tried to look on the bright side.
Comments / 0