Popular Wichita attractions closing due to winter storm
Due to the winter storm expected this week, the Sedgwick County Zoo has decided to close this Thursday and Friday. As it stands right now, they do plan to open Saturday in order to be open for the Holiday weekend.
Botanica made a similar announcement, Illuminations at Botanica will not be open Thursday or Friday. Tickets purchased for either night can be used for any other night Illuminations is open for the remainder of the season.
