Wichita, KS

WPD Officer facing misconduct charges

By Knss Staff
 6 days ago

Wichita Police Officer Anthony Villegas has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Dissemination of Criminal History Record Information and one count of Official Misconduct. The charges stem from an aggravated assault with firearms investigation that occurred November 21, 2022 in the 2400 block of North Rosenthal.

Villegas has been with the department since July 2008. He has been placed on paid leave pending a review by the Chief and an internal investigation conducted by WPD.

WICHITA, KS
