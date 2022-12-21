Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benson, Eddy, Ramsey, Towner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Ramsey; Towner WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches with total snow accumulations 5 to 8 inches in a narrow area. * WHERE...Towner, Benson, Ramsey and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The hazardous wind chills will be warmer than 25 below zero this afternoon and early evening.
