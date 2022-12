Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The hazardous wind chills will be warmer than 25 below zero this afternoon and early evening.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO