weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The hazardous wind chills will be warmer than 25 below zero this afternoon and early evening.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Roseau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Roseau; South Beltrami WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The hazardous wind chills will be warmer than 25 below zero this afternoon and early evening.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The hazardous wind chills will be warmer than 25 below zero this afternoon and early evening.
