Livingston County, IL

Livingston County Cancer Fund receives donation in memoriam of Susan M. Beecher-Curtiss

By Provided by LCHD
 6 days ago
After a life of love and service, the family of Susan M. Beecher-Curtiss has continued her devotion to helping others in Livingston County. At the Livingston County Board of Health meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the Curtiss family presented the Livingston County Health Department with a donation of $5,155 to the county’s Cancer Fund in memoriam of Susan M. Beecher-Curtiss, who was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Susan worked for many years at The American Lung Association mid-eastern Illinois branch. She later went on to work as the secretary for Pontiac Township, serving in many positions including as a board member for Township Officials of Illinois and Township Supervisors of Illinois. She also served as acting Supervisor for Esmen Township. Ever dedicated to supporting her local community, Susan's husband, Frank Curtiss, and daughters, Tami Putnam and Jennifer Curtiss, spoke at the meeting of her boundless knowledge and dedication to small community government.

Susan was a 37-year survivor of breast cancer and often accompanied family and friends to their treatments as she knew the toll of therapy. Her family’s donation to Livingston County’s Cancer Fund will help to sustain her care and compassion for others battling cancer. “The money being used here in Livingston County would mean a lot to her,” said Tami Putnam.

Managed by the Livingston County Health Department, the Cancer Fund consists of monetary donations contributed by county residents for county residents seeking cancer treatment. Of these donations, 100% are used to assist Livingston County residents during their cancer treatment, most often in the form of gas cards to help individuals travel to their appointments. Donations to Livingston County’s Cancer Fund can be made to the Livingston County Health Department.

