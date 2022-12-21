Texas A&M Aggies 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker
Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas A&M Aggies on Early Signing Day right here.
The Early Signing Period is officially upon us, and the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to continue thier recent surge in terms of getting prospects to flip their commitments to College Station for the 2023 season.
A year after posting one of the best recruiting classes of all time, Texas A&M regressed. The Aggies finished 5-7 overall and saw countless prospects leave for the NFL draft or transfer portal. Currently, 23 players have entered the portal from the 2022 roster, including five from the No. 1 recruiting class from a season ago.
Among those expected to sign Wednesday morning, are quarterback Marcel Reed, running back Rueben Owens, defensive lineman David Hicks, offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and several others.
Stay locked into AllAggies.com for the latest updates on signings, flips and more below:
Committed Targets (*denotes SI99 member)
RB Rueben Owens*
Status: Signed
DL David Hicks*
Status:
CB Jayvon Thomas *
Status: Signed
WR Micah Tease
Status: Signed
OL Chase Bisontis
Status: Signed
CB Bravion Rogers
Status: Signed
DB Dalton Brooks
Status: Signed
IOL TJ Shanahan
Status: Signed
OL Colton Thomasson
Status: Signed
TE Jaden Platt
Status: Signed
QB Marcel Reed
Status: Signed
EDGE Daymion Sanford
Status: Signed
EDGE Rylan Kennedy
Status: Signed
OL Naquil Betrand
Status: Signed
DL Samu Taumanupepe
Status:
LB Taurean York
Status: Signed
P Tyler White
Status: Signed
