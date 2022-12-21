Read full article on original website
Free meals served up across Des Moines on Christmas Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas is about the spirit of giving, and several organizations in Des Moines heeded that call by opening their doors and kitchens to the people who needed it most. Hope Ministries continued its long-running tradition of feeding the hungry on Christmas Day. The organization delivered more than two thousand meals across […]
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
KCCI.com
Joppa spends Christmas delivering goods to the homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Even in the frigid temperatures, they don't miss a Sunday. "We load up a truck and a couple of vehicles with food, dry goods, canned goods, toiletries, clothing and any special needs the homeless have that they have asked for from Joppa and we deliver it for them," Doug Kruse, with Joppa, said.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
KCCI.com
Crews in Des Moines trying to repair apparent water main break
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews in Des Moines are trying to repair what appears to be a water main break downtown. KCCI sent a crew to southeast 6th Street and Maury Street, where you can see a lot of water bubbling up from the concrete and pouring onto the road.
Iowa ARL: Four Cats Recovering After Being Abandoned In Van Last Month
(Des Moines, IA) — Four cats that were abandoned in a van in Des Moines last month are making a strong recovery. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says three cats – Beatrice, Virgil, and Dante – have made full recoveries and were adopted. The fourth cat, Angel, is still recovering from a severe upper respiratory infection but will be up for adoption soon. Two people are facing multiple charges of animal neglect in the incident, which left three cats dead.
KCCI.com
Water main breaks more common in winter months in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A water main break in Des Moines sent water gushing down the street. It happened on Southeast Sixth street and Maury Street Monday night. The water bubbled up from the concrete and poured onto the road. Crews worked quickly to get the break fixed by...
Agriculture Online
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. David Weiser of Minburn was traveling on N Avenue near 205th Street when a vehicle, driven by Rose Andrews of Minburn, entered the intersection and collided with Weiser’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to Weiser’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000, and damage to Andrews’ vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
KCCI.com
Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines International...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa health care providers urge flu shot as virus continues spreading
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the seasonal flu continues circulating, there is good news. This year’s flu shot is a good match for the virus’ common strains according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bad news is just 32.3 percent of Iowans have gotten...
KCCI.com
Temperatures continue to rise across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The brisk southerly wind and 30° temps that arrived earlier today aren't going anywhere tonight. The breeze will stay around 15-20 mph and keep the air from cooling too much into early Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Tomorrow, temperatures make another jump...
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
kiwaradio.com
Push for new Iowa law to expand access to opioid reversal medication
Statewide Iowa – A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. Iowa law lets...
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
