College Station, TX

Top QB Prospect Marcel Reed Officially Signs With Texas AM

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVw5q_0jq2kG5f00

The Aggies have their quarterback prospect for the 2023 cycle.

There's no more flipping for Marcel Reed .

Reed officially signed as a member of Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday's Early Signing Period. Reed is currently the only quarterback recruit on the Aggies' radar for the 2023 cycle.

A native of Nashville, Reed initially committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss back in April but has since had a chance of heart. He de-committed from the program Monday following a visit to College Station over the weekend and verbally pledged his commitment to Texas A&M mere hours later.

At 6-1, 175 pounds, Reed has all the tools to be a rising dual-threat option in the future. Last season at Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) High School, Reed threw for 2,150 yards, and 27 touchdowns against six interceptions and rushed for 944 yards and 15 touchdowns on 146 carries en route to Tennessee Mr. Football honors.

Reed also led Montgomery Bell to back-to-back state title appearances as a junior and senior. For his career, the Nashville product threw for 6,309 yards, 62 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,277 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Aggies are secure at quarterback entering the 2023 season with former SI All-American star Conner Weigman returning. Last season in five games, Wegiman threw for 896 yards and 8 touchdowns against zero interceptions and completed 55.3 percent of his throws.

The Aggies also have former LSU transfer Max Johnson as part of the program entering late December. Adding a dual-threat quarterback was warranted for Jimbo Fisher following the transfer of initial 2021 and 2022 starter Haynes King, who officially transferred to Georgia Tech earlier this month.

Reed is also the son of former Tennessee State coach Rod Reed. He'll have an opportunity to build a connection with quarterbacks coach Dameyune Craig, who also was known for his dual-threat ability during his playing days at Auburn.

All Aggies

