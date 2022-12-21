ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Artists Guild to host “Winter Games” exhibit in January

In celebration of the 2023 World University Games, which are based in Lake Placid this coming January, the Adirondack Artists Guild is hosting a special exhibit, “Winter Games.” Several artists have been invited to participate, including photographers who have photographed Olympic Games and World Cup events in the past.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed

It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in Colchester on Christmas Day. It happened on Main Street Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver was having mechanical issues and pulled over. Officers say he stepped away from...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. It happened early this morning at Esox on Main Street. Police say the bullet went into the floor and hit a pipe in the basement, causing water damage.
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Arrest made in Burlington bar gunfire incident

Burlington, VT – Burlington Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of shooting a gun inside a Burlington bar early Monday. It happened at Esox on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Police say the bar owner tells them the woman fired a shot and the bullet went through the floor, struck a pipe in the […]
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Peru man charged for alleged drugs in jail

PLATTSBURGH | A Peru man is facing a new round of charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance inside Clinton County Jail. Gerald Mace, 45, was charged Dec. 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance in connection with the alleged possession.
PERU, NY
mynbc5.com

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Vt. — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Roxbury around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner of the home, his girlfriend and five children were inside watching a movie when they noticed that the wood stove had somehow set fire to the wall, according to officials.
ROXBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges

ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Arson suspect arrested

CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
CHAMPLAIN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy