Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
adirondackalmanack.com
Adirondack Artists Guild to host “Winter Games” exhibit in January
In celebration of the 2023 World University Games, which are based in Lake Placid this coming January, the Adirondack Artists Guild is hosting a special exhibit, “Winter Games.” Several artists have been invited to participate, including photographers who have photographed Olympic Games and World Cup events in the past.
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
montpelierbridge.org
WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed
It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures
The number of strays and owner relinquishments have also increased at some shelters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures.
WCAX
Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in Colchester on Christmas Day. It happened on Main Street Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver was having mechanical issues and pulled over. Officers say he stepped away from...
montpelierbridge.org
Washington County Hardest Hit By Storm – Some Power Outages Could Last Until Dec. 27
Washington County has the most power outages in the state with thousands out of power as of 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. And the end may not be near. Some customers could be without power through Monday, Dec. 27, said Hillarie Scott, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management by phone to The Bridge Dec. 24.
WCAX
Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. It happened early this morning at Esox on Main Street. Police say the bullet went into the floor and hit a pipe in the basement, causing water damage.
Arrest made in Burlington bar gunfire incident
Burlington, VT – Burlington Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of shooting a gun inside a Burlington bar early Monday. It happened at Esox on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Police say the bar owner tells them the woman fired a shot and the bullet went through the floor, struck a pipe in the […]
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
WCAX
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. It happened at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Police say the responding officer found a woman suffering from several stab wounds...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for South Burlington man who stabbed woman in the head
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A woman was found with stab wounds to the head, neck and arms early Monday morning in South Burlington. The attack took place at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. The woman survived her injuries and has since been released from...
suncommunitynews.com
Peru man charged for alleged drugs in jail
PLATTSBURGH | A Peru man is facing a new round of charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance inside Clinton County Jail. Gerald Mace, 45, was charged Dec. 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance in connection with the alleged possession.
mynbc5.com
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roxbury
ROXBURY, Vt. — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Roxbury around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner of the home, his girlfriend and five children were inside watching a movie when they noticed that the wood stove had somehow set fire to the wall, according to officials.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake residents arrested after police find 2,000 bags of heroin, crystal meth in car
ST. ARMAND, N.Y. — Three Saranac Lake residents and a Bloomingdale man were arrested on Tuesday after police found more than 2,000 bags of heroin and 42 grams of crystal meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. New York State Police said they were looking to arrest 24-year-old...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
newportdispatch.com
Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges
ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition
The assault victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.
suncommunitynews.com
Arson suspect arrested
CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
Comments / 0