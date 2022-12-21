Read full article on original website
Hochul seeks emergency declaration for deadly Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Kathy Hochul says New York needs help from the Buffalo blizzard. President Biden has approved the governor’s request for federal emergency relief. Over a dozen people have been killed in the Buffalo region after heavy snow began falling Thursday. The federal aid will work alongside local and statewide efforts.
SUNY, CUNY Excelsior applications open for Spring 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Excelsior scholarship applications for the spring semester are now open. The program allows eligible students to attend 2-year or 4-year CUNY and SUNY schools’ tuition-free. “Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the...
