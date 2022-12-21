ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

iBerkshires.com

Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life

It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Daily Voice

Does This Hoosick Falls Eatery Have Best Burger In Capital Region? Maybe, Customer Says

Of all the restaurants to slap a beef patty between two buns and call it a hamburger, this eatery may just have the best one around, according to one satisfied customer. Rensselaer County restaurant Tammy’s Candy Kettle, located in Hoosick Falls at 5154 State Route 7, “knocked it out of the park” on a recent visit by Joseph Nuccio, reads his post in the Facebook group 518 Restaurants.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WCVB

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
EASTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: “Chestnutwood” on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington

The early 1900s postcard shown above features “Chestnutwood,” a handsome house on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington once owned by inventor William Stanley. In 1885, Stanley built the first practical Alternating Current (AC) transformer. The following year, in Great Barrington, he demonstrated the first complete system of high voltage AC transmission, consisting of generators, transformers, and transmission lines. He later patented an internationally popular, break-resistant vacuum bottle (Stanley Bottle), and it is still manufactured today.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

How Great Are New England Casinos? New Poll Says We Have The Best!

Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that we just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance of becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, we could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Community Chanukah celebration; Berkshire Museum Orrery demonstration; Best of the Fest childrens film showcase; watch BBG Rooted in Place lectures online; Shine A Light on antisemitism; discounted Berkshire Bach concert tickets; Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco

Pittsfield— A Family Chanukah celebration, including a public menorah kindling ceremony, will take place on Sunday, December 25 at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 1 West Street, Pittsfield. Community leaders will attend the ceremony and assist in kindling the giant “Menorah of Freedom.” The free program, sponsored by Chabad of the Berkshires, Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires, Harold Grinspoon Foundation, is open to the public and will include a concert featuring Israeli sensation Yoel Sharabi, hot potato latkes, donuts, chocolate Chanukah gelt, a grand raffle, dreidels, and an awesome award-winning family entertainer that will amaze and mesmerize audiences of all ages with his magnificent Bubblemania show.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
