Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life
It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Does This Hoosick Falls Eatery Have Best Burger In Capital Region? Maybe, Customer Says
Of all the restaurants to slap a beef patty between two buns and call it a hamburger, this eatery may just have the best one around, according to one satisfied customer. Rensselaer County restaurant Tammy’s Candy Kettle, located in Hoosick Falls at 5154 State Route 7, “knocked it out of the park” on a recent visit by Joseph Nuccio, reads his post in the Facebook group 518 Restaurants.
Ice skating rinks to check out in western Massachusetts
If in search of ice skating spots this winter, 22News has gathered locations in the western Massachusetts area to check out.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
THEN & NOW: “Chestnutwood” on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington
The early 1900s postcard shown above features “Chestnutwood,” a handsome house on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington once owned by inventor William Stanley. In 1885, Stanley built the first practical Alternating Current (AC) transformer. The following year, in Great Barrington, he demonstrated the first complete system of high voltage AC transmission, consisting of generators, transformers, and transmission lines. He later patented an internationally popular, break-resistant vacuum bottle (Stanley Bottle), and it is still manufactured today.
How Great Are New England Casinos? New Poll Says We Have The Best!
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that we just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance of becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, we could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
BITS & BYTES: Community Chanukah celebration; Berkshire Museum Orrery demonstration; Best of the Fest childrens film showcase; watch BBG Rooted in Place lectures online; Shine A Light on antisemitism; discounted Berkshire Bach concert tickets; Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco
Pittsfield— A Family Chanukah celebration, including a public menorah kindling ceremony, will take place on Sunday, December 25 at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 1 West Street, Pittsfield. Community leaders will attend the ceremony and assist in kindling the giant “Menorah of Freedom.” The free program, sponsored by Chabad of the Berkshires, Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires, Harold Grinspoon Foundation, is open to the public and will include a concert featuring Israeli sensation Yoel Sharabi, hot potato latkes, donuts, chocolate Chanukah gelt, a grand raffle, dreidels, and an awesome award-winning family entertainer that will amaze and mesmerize audiences of all ages with his magnificent Bubblemania show.
Two car accident in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Conway and Greenfield Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
Parts of Mass. wake up to a white Christmas due to ocean-effect
Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts were waking up to snowy sight outside their windows this morning. Martha’s Vineyard and many Cape Cod communities, have received several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. The Falmouth area had nearly 2 inches of snow, and Nantucket...
Residents hit the slopes day after Christmas
With school being out, temperatures being cold, and many people off for the week, hitting the slopes was on many peoples agenda's Monday.
Keep children safe from hot liquids this winter
It's hot chocolate season but the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is warning against the dangers of hot liquids.
