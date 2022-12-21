Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
Area non-profits closed due to burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some businesses and homes are dealing with burst pipes after the extreme cold. One place to fall victim is Aurora Evansville. Officials there say they are completely shut down due to a burst pipe in their building. They say there is water damage, and they are...
New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Irish Pub is coming to downtown Evansville. Evansville business owners Joshua Pietrowski, Scott Schymik, and Alan Braun are teaming up to open Hartigan’s Irish Pub. It’s set to open in the fall in the Strouse’s building next to Peephole Bar & Grill....
Man arrested after stabbing in Owensboro, police say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street in reference to an assault Monday night. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found a man who told them he was in an argument with someone and had stabbed him.
Post-Christmas snow brings cleanups and entertainment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many people are spending the day after Christmas shoveling and plowing snow. PMG landscapers, Zachary Wagemann, and his colleagues spent their morning clearing the YWCA parking lot. “We’re now in a time where everything’s increased through inflation and not as many people or business partners have...
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road Monday to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system. Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
Shoppers brave the elements to return and exchange gifts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dashing through the snow, shoppers made their way to local stores the day after Christmas not only to pick up things they needed, but to exchange those gifts they might not have needed. We wanted to know what brought shoppers like Micah Worsdorfer and Ariana Hillman...
Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
Hopkins County school board member passes away
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street
(WEHT) - Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.
Roads improving after Monday morning snow
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There were several slide offs in the Tri-State Monday morning. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. [Related: Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69] There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around...
