Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man
The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 7: Kendall County Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Murder Case
The WCSJ/WJDK number 5 news story of 2022 involved a Kendall County man being sentenced in a Grundy County murder case. In May of this year, Robert Turk, 46, of Yorkville entered into a Alford plea to the charge of murder, a class M felony and was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Clerk's Office working on consolidated election primary
The Kendall County Clerk's Office is working to get everything lined up for a primary election in Oswego in February ahead of April's consolidated election. Clerk Debbie Gillette says it's the first of its kind in Kendall County. Oswego has multiple Republican candidates running for a limited amount of seats...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Health Department debuts mobile clinic
The Kendall County Health Department now has van that can act as a mobile clinic and base of operations on the go. Director RaeAnn VanGundy says that a mobile vaccination clinic is one possible use, but the van can be used for other services as well. VanGundy says having the...
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
WSPY NEWS
A love of the great outdoors for Oswego, Bert Gray passes away
When he started, there were only six public parks in Oswego. When he left, there were 36. For 23 of his 32 years at the Oswegoland Park District, Robert “Bert” Gray was the executive director of the Oswegoland Park District. The 69-year-old Gray passed away last week. Part...
WBBM News Radio
Aurora prepared to handle winter storm, bitter cold, mayor says
Aurora is getting ready for several days of extreme cold and wind - plus some snow. The head of Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency Natalie Wiza is expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow.
WSPY NEWS
Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano
A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
WSPY NEWS
Objections to Oswego candidate petitions withdrawn
All objections against several Oswego Village Board candidates and a village president candidate have been withdrawn. Oswego Village Hall on Monday sent notifications that hearings set for Wednesday on the objections had been canceled and confirmed to WSPY news that the objections were withdrawn by the objector's attorney Gregg Ingemunson.
WSPY NEWS
Ottawa man gets prison time for role in Capitol riot
An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a year and half in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots in 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in September to interfering with law enforcement. He was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in the District of Columbia.
WSPY NEWS
Virginia Ann Rossok, 90
Virginia Ann Rossok, age 90, of Sandwich/McHenry, IL passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at Valley Hi Nursing Home, while on Hospice Care. She was born August 19, 1932 in Peru, IL, the daughter of Louis and Victoria (Nazim) Czerny. Family was extremely important to Virginia. She recently was able...
WSPY NEWS
Marseilles: Terry Bentz Buick Sees Electric Cars in it's Future
Terry Bentz Buick, 158 Washington, is making a huge change in the cars they sell, following what is a growing EV trend. A name change from Terry Bentz Buick to Terry Bentz Sales and Service is only the beginning. General Motors, the top electric brand, told their 880 dealers that beginning in 2022, they each had to invest at least $200,000 to sell electric vehicles (EVs) or get out of the business. Between 180 to 200 small volume dealers have chosen to take a GM buyout. (govtech.com). In 2010 when electric cars hit the market, only 300 were sold.
WSPY NEWS
Morris YMCA Directors Update
Last Wednesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking were Executive Director Missy Durkin and Operations Director Jamie Heitman from the Morris Community YMCA. They shared updates of local interest with our listeners. Durkin said, although January 5th marks the eight year anniversary for the downtown building serving the...
WSPY NEWS
Muteteli Akilah Harvey, 49
Muteteli Akilah Harvey, 49, of Sandwich IL, passed away Monday December 19th 2022 at her home, as an assumed result of a decade long struggle with disability caused by known and unknown chronic illness and pain. She was born August 6th 1973 in Chicago IL, the daughter of Melvin & Curtnall (Wilson-Galvin) Williams; married Shaun Xavier Harvey February 14th 1994 and divorced 2002.
Comments / 2