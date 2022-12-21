ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

WSPY NEWS

Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County

A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash

A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano

A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man

The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Ottawa man gets prison time for role in Capitol riot

An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a year and half in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots in 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in September to interfering with law enforcement. He was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in the District of Columbia.
OTTAWA, IL
WGN TV

Woman dies after being found in car with gunshot wound to head

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A woman died late Christmas night after being found with a gunshot wound to the head. Just before 11:30 p.m., police found a 29-year-old woman inside a parked vehicle in Maywood. The woman was pronounced dead at Loyola Medical Center. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe...
MAYWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill

An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
OSWEGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Mother, daughter identified after fatal Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa

OTTAWA (25 News Now) - An Ottawa woman and her daughter have been identified after a fatal fire Christmas Eve in Ottawa. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch says Arthelia M. Brewer, 44, and her daughter Melani A. Embry 3, of the 1500 block of Sycamore Street died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as a result of the fire.
OTTAWA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
DES PLAINES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Clerk's Office working on consolidated election primary

The Kendall County Clerk's Office is working to get everything lined up for a primary election in Oswego in February ahead of April's consolidated election. Clerk Debbie Gillette says it's the first of its kind in Kendall County. Oswego has multiple Republican candidates running for a limited amount of seats...
OSWEGO, IL
959theriver.com

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
WILL COUNTY, IL

