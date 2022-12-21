Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 7: Kendall County Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Murder Case
The WCSJ/WJDK number 5 news story of 2022 involved a Kendall County man being sentenced in a Grundy County murder case. In May of this year, Robert Turk, 46, of Yorkville entered into a Alford plea to the charge of murder, a class M felony and was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County
A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
WSPY NEWS
Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano
A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
Rockford man charged with drug-induced homicide after woman found dead in Woodstock
A judge has issued a $1 million warrant for a Rockford man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a 30-year-old woman, causing her overdose death in Woodstock, court records show. RJ Thomas Marinas, 33, of Rockford, was charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. A criminal complaint...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man
The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
WSPY NEWS
Ottawa man gets prison time for role in Capitol riot
An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a year and half in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots in 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in September to interfering with law enforcement. He was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in the District of Columbia.
cwbchicago.com
#53: Man tried to kill, rape his tenant while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a four-time convicted felon with attempted murder and attempted criminal sexual assault for allegedly trying to rape and kill a woman who rented a room in his Chicago home. CWBChicago is identifying the accused man by his initials, JD, to protect the alleged victim....
trendingwork.com
2 Chicago police Officers Have Been Charged In Connection With A Shooting In July That Left An Unarmed Man With Serious Injuries!
Chi-town — According to court documents, two men who were passengers in a car hijacked in Chicago this year and used by a gunman to fire shots at a police officer in the Loop have pleaded guilty to felonies related to the incident. The case against Edgardo Perez, 25,...
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to the back
CHICAGO - A teen boy was listed in good condition after being shot in the back Monday night. At about 10:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said. The boy said that he was a passenger...
Woman dies after being found in car with gunshot wound to head
MAYWOOD, Ill. — A woman died late Christmas night after being found with a gunshot wound to the head. Just before 11:30 p.m., police found a 29-year-old woman inside a parked vehicle in Maywood. The woman was pronounced dead at Loyola Medical Center. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe...
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
25newsnow.com
Mother, daughter identified after fatal Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA (25 News Now) - An Ottawa woman and her daughter have been identified after a fatal fire Christmas Eve in Ottawa. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch says Arthelia M. Brewer, 44, and her daughter Melani A. Embry 3, of the 1500 block of Sycamore Street died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as a result of the fire.
fox32chicago.com
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Clerk's Office working on consolidated election primary
The Kendall County Clerk's Office is working to get everything lined up for a primary election in Oswego in February ahead of April's consolidated election. Clerk Debbie Gillette says it's the first of its kind in Kendall County. Oswego has multiple Republican candidates running for a limited amount of seats...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with trying to kill off-duty Chicago cop after stealing the officer’s car from Near West Side gas station
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer after stealing the cop’s car from a Near West Side gas station on Christmas Eve. Mayco Mata, 41, was ordered held without bail by Judge Charles Beach. The...
959theriver.com
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area (Chicago, IL) — A drug trafficker who conspired with his father and several others to operate a cocaine delivery service in the Chicago area has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Comments / 0