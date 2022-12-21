ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, NC

4 teens accused of torching three-story home in NC

By Mike Andrews
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Og9MF_0jq2jV3700

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18 a.m. on November 26 to a fire at a house that was under construction.

Deputies said the home, which was nearing completion, was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters nearly six hours before the fire was declared “controlled.”

Burning leaf pile sparks large fire in Union County, five buildings damaged

Investigators determined that the fire caused more than $2 million in damages to the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXkIe_0jq2jV3700
    (photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWydi_0jq2jV3700
    (photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcPqn_0jq2jV3700
    (photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZljc_0jq2jV3700
    (photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8bqi_0jq2jV3700
    (photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

The Union County Assistant Fire Marshal investigated the blaze and determined the fire was “intentionally set” based on evidence at the scene.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives that are trained in fire investigations were called and launched a criminal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said detectives pursued all leads over the last three weeks and were able to identify four suspects. All four were charged.

Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJHnN_0jq2jV3700
Thomas Brewer (UCSO)

18-year-old Thomas L. Brewer was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burning a building under construction. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

The other three suspects involved in the fire are under the age of 18. Their identities were not released per state laws.

“The lives of numerous first responders were put at risk during the initial response and containment of this intentionally set fire,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “In addition to the lives put at risk, these suspects took a family’s future home away from them through this malicious act. I am proud of the tireless investigative efforts that went into this case which resulted in the suspects being identified and criminally charged for their actions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation in University City

CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wfmynews2.com

Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Recovered Stolen Truck Used in Attempted ATM Robbery

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Great Falls Police and FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Great Falls on December 11th. The Great Falls Police Department says a red work truck was seen in a parking lot of a car wash on Chester Avenue attempting to pull the ATM from its location by using a chain and truck.
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Charged With Murder

A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy