ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leopold, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Henderson Co. girls basketball coach celebrates 800th win

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - History was made in Henderson County over the weekend. Colonels head girls basketball coach, Jeff Haile, celebrated his 800th victory after their win on Thursday against Washington. Haile’s win against Washington makes him the 2nd coach in the history of Kentucky Girls’ High School Basketball...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Irish Pub is coming to downtown Evansville. Evansville business owners Joshua Pietrowski, Scott Schymik, and Alan Braun are teaming up to open Hartigan’s Irish Pub. It’s set to open in the fall in the Strouse’s building next to Peephole Bar & Grill....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Post-Christmas snow brings cleanups and entertainment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many people are spending the day after Christmas shoveling and plowing snow. PMG landscapers, Zachary Wagemann, and his colleagues spent their morning clearing the YWCA parking lot. “We’re now in a time where everything’s increased through inflation and not as many people or business partners have...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress

GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road Monday to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system. Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
HENDERSON, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Honoring greatness! A tale of two wonderful men.

When one thinks of the City of Rockport, several things come to mind, including the bluffs overlooking the Ohio, Abraham Lincoln, and maybe most especially, baseball. The city has long had the reputation for producing stellar players — a legacy that started in Joe Allan Hargis’ day if not before. As a result, that baseball legacy was, at least in part, the theme of the Spencer County Historical Society’s Annual Historian of the Year Banquet, held last Thursday, December 8 at Rockport Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall.
ROCKPORT, IN
14news.com

On Alert: A.M. Slick Spots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early this morning, on Alert for slick roads due to patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow. Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy sunny as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s. Wednesday, mostly sunny and much warmer as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Shoppers brave the elements to return and exchange gifts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dashing through the snow, shoppers made their way to local stores the day after Christmas not only to pick up things they needed, but to exchange those gifts they might not have needed. We wanted to know what brought shoppers like Micah Worsdorfer and Ariana Hillman...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Area non-profits closed due to burst pipes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some businesses and homes are dealing with burst pipes after the extreme cold. One place to fall victim is Aurora Evansville. Officials there say they are completely shut down due to a burst pipe in their building. They say there is water damage, and they are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Trevor Lakes named two-time OVC Newcomer of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball graduate forward Trevor Lakes was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ split at the Indiana Classic at Purdue University Ft. Wayne last week. The weekly honor is the second for Lakes this season.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Slick roads this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow early. Issues again this morning for those trying to catch a flight. Experts say It’ll be another rough day with more canceled flights and weather woes. New on sunrise, several emergency crews were busy overnight in those...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
ROBARDS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy