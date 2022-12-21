When one thinks of the City of Rockport, several things come to mind, including the bluffs overlooking the Ohio, Abraham Lincoln, and maybe most especially, baseball. The city has long had the reputation for producing stellar players — a legacy that started in Joe Allan Hargis’ day if not before. As a result, that baseball legacy was, at least in part, the theme of the Spencer County Historical Society’s Annual Historian of the Year Banquet, held last Thursday, December 8 at Rockport Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall.

