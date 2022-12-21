Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Henderson Co. girls basketball coach celebrates 800th win
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - History was made in Henderson County over the weekend. Colonels head girls basketball coach, Jeff Haile, celebrated his 800th victory after their win on Thursday against Washington. Haile’s win against Washington makes him the 2nd coach in the history of Kentucky Girls’ High School Basketball...
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
14news.com
New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Irish Pub is coming to downtown Evansville. Evansville business owners Joshua Pietrowski, Scott Schymik, and Alan Braun are teaming up to open Hartigan’s Irish Pub. It’s set to open in the fall in the Strouse’s building next to Peephole Bar & Grill....
14news.com
Post-Christmas snow brings cleanups and entertainment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many people are spending the day after Christmas shoveling and plowing snow. PMG landscapers, Zachary Wagemann, and his colleagues spent their morning clearing the YWCA parking lot. “We’re now in a time where everything’s increased through inflation and not as many people or business partners have...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
14news.com
Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Salvation Army say they managed to raise $261,000 in Red Kettle funds. Alex Rahman with Evansville Salvation Army says they came up almost $50,000 shy of their $310,000 goal. The organization says they are still able to move forward with their Pathway...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
14news.com
Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road Monday to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system. Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
spencercountyonline.com
Honoring greatness! A tale of two wonderful men.
When one thinks of the City of Rockport, several things come to mind, including the bluffs overlooking the Ohio, Abraham Lincoln, and maybe most especially, baseball. The city has long had the reputation for producing stellar players — a legacy that started in Joe Allan Hargis’ day if not before. As a result, that baseball legacy was, at least in part, the theme of the Spencer County Historical Society’s Annual Historian of the Year Banquet, held last Thursday, December 8 at Rockport Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall.
14news.com
On Alert: A.M. Slick Spots
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early this morning, on Alert for slick roads due to patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow. Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy sunny as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s. Wednesday, mostly sunny and much warmer as...
14news.com
Shoppers brave the elements to return and exchange gifts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dashing through the snow, shoppers made their way to local stores the day after Christmas not only to pick up things they needed, but to exchange those gifts they might not have needed. We wanted to know what brought shoppers like Micah Worsdorfer and Ariana Hillman...
14news.com
Area non-profits closed due to burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some businesses and homes are dealing with burst pipes after the extreme cold. One place to fall victim is Aurora Evansville. Officials there say they are completely shut down due to a burst pipe in their building. They say there is water damage, and they are...
14news.com
Trevor Lakes named two-time OVC Newcomer of the Week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball graduate forward Trevor Lakes was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ split at the Indiana Classic at Purdue University Ft. Wayne last week. The weekly honor is the second for Lakes this season.
WLKY.com
16,000 Meals delivered to Louisville, southern Indiana families in need by 'Boxes of Love'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 1,6o0 families across Louisville and southern Indiana will be receiving a Christmas dinner this holiday season via Boxes of Love. The Greater Louisville Labor Union partnered with several other community organizations to collect, bag and box thousands of packages filled with food. "This is...
14news.com
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Slick roads this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow early. Issues again this morning for those trying to catch a flight. Experts say It’ll be another rough day with more canceled flights and weather woes. New on sunrise, several emergency crews were busy overnight in those...
14news.com
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
Comments / 0