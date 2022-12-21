Augusta school board plans special election to fill the seat left by Tyrique Robinson

The Richmond County School Board is planning to request a special election following last month's death of Tyrique Robinson.

In a statement emailed Monday, Richmond County school board president Charlie Hannah said "The Richmond County Board of Education is working with the Georgia Secretary of State and Richmond County Board of Elections to follow their guidance to request the special election for a School Board Member in District 6."

Robinson won an uncontested race for the seat earlier this fall, and was set to be the board's youngest ever member at age 20, but died by suicide on Nov. 15.

In January, the board will meet to request the special election for a date that will be determined in the New Year. Richmond County Board of Elections Director Travis Doss said via email that the first available date for a special election is March 21.

The term for the current District 6 Representative, A.K. Hasan, ends on New Year's Eve. While the school system has not named anyone specifically to represent the district in the interim, Hannah said the school board will follow guidance to ensure that the families and residents of District 6 continue to be represented.

The board of education's 2023-2024 reorganization meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. It's open to members of the public to view in-person or online at rcboe.org.