After historic season, Swansboro basketball showing it is still strong now

SWANSBORO – Jermaine Cunningham didn’t hold back.

The Swansboro basketball sophomore who goes by “Tezzy” was to the point when he was asked if he expected the Pirates to be as good as they this season.

“I expected to do what we are doing now,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham isn’t the only Pirate to think that way. Senior Garret Panos also thought this year’s Swansboro team would continue showing its prowess.

“Last season was very success, but I thought this season we would do the exact same thing,” he said. “I didn’t think we would drop down.”

The Pirates haven’t.

They have won six of their first seven games entering the Onslow County Classic holiday tournament, at Swansboro this year. It runs Dec. 28-30 and the Pirates are the defending champions.

The strong start comes after last year’s historical season where it went 21-4, won the holiday tournament for the first time and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs – the Pirates’ first playoff appearance since 2008.

“We are motivated to do better than we did last year,” Panos said. “We have some experience and we are confident.”

Yet, the Pirates don’t dwell from last year’s success.

“We haven’t really talked about last year,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “We are trying to focus on right here and right now. We are definitely moving in the right direction.”

If the Pirates are to continue that positive path, they do it with a reformed team.

They no longer have Gerren Jones, who graduated after he was named the area’s player of the year. Swansboro is also without three of its other top scorers from last year’s squad after they either moved or transferred.

Cunningham and Panos entered as the only two returning players with significant minutes last year.

“We were having to gel while having a lot of moving parts,” McFarland said. “The big thing was trying to get things moving, chemistry wise.”

Senior Ray Mitchell has been a welcomed return to the mix. He played JV as a freshman before, but lived away for two years before he returned. He averages a team-best 15.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.

Cunningham follows with 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. Panos averages 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals and sophomore Jonah Holt averages 7.7 points, five rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

Sophomore Elijah McCallister rounds out the starting lineup.

“Right now, our rebounding has helped us and we are getting the ball in the paint. Most of our baskets have come from the pain and some of that has come off steals and layups,” McFarland said. “Defensively, we are doing a lot of different things with the personnel that we have.”

Cunningham agreed.

“Our defense creates our offense,” he said.

Despite the Pirates’ successes, they still have plenty of room to grow. McFarland said Swansboro has yet to play a complete game.

“We need to focus more on our offensive sets,” he said. “We will run through the first phase of our offense and we don’t know what to do next sometimes. We need to continue working on the small things.”

If the Pirates do that, they could be a factor in the Coastal 3-A Conference against the likes of West Carteret and White Oak.

“Those teams are always a challenge,” McFarland said. “We hope to give them a run for their money.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at cmiller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.