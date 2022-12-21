ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

After historic season, Swansboro basketball showing it is still strong now

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kD0O_0jq2j01500

SWANSBORO – Jermaine Cunningham didn’t hold back.

The Swansboro basketball sophomore who goes by “Tezzy” was to the point when he was asked if he expected the Pirates to be as good as they this season.

“I expected to do what we are doing now,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham isn’t the only Pirate to think that way. Senior Garret Panos also thought this year’s Swansboro team would continue showing its prowess.

“Last season was very success, but I thought this season we would do the exact same thing,” he said. “I didn’t think we would drop down.”

The Pirates haven’t.

They have won six of their first seven games entering the Onslow County Classic holiday tournament, at Swansboro this year. It runs Dec. 28-30 and the Pirates are the defending champions.

The strong start comes after last year’s historical season where it went 21-4, won the holiday tournament for the first time and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs – the Pirates’ first playoff appearance since 2008.

“We are motivated to do better than we did last year,” Panos said. “We have some experience and we are confident.”

Yet, the Pirates don’t dwell from last year’s success.

“We haven’t really talked about last year,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “We are trying to focus on right here and right now. We are definitely moving in the right direction.”

If the Pirates are to continue that positive path, they do it with a reformed team.

They no longer have Gerren Jones, who graduated after he was named the area’s player of the year. Swansboro is also without three of its other top scorers from last year’s squad after they either moved or transferred.

Cunningham and Panos entered as the only two returning players with significant minutes last year.

“We were having to gel while having a lot of moving parts,” McFarland said. “The big thing was trying to get things moving, chemistry wise.”

Senior Ray Mitchell has been a welcomed return to the mix. He played JV as a freshman before, but lived away for two years before he returned. He averages a team-best 15.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.

Cunningham follows with 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. Panos averages 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals and sophomore Jonah Holt averages 7.7 points, five rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

Sophomore Elijah McCallister rounds out the starting lineup.

“Right now, our rebounding has helped us and we are getting the ball in the paint. Most of our baskets have come from the pain and some of that has come off steals and layups,” McFarland said. “Defensively, we are doing a lot of different things with the personnel that we have.”

Cunningham agreed.

“Our defense creates our offense,” he said.

Despite the Pirates’ successes, they still have plenty of room to grow. McFarland said Swansboro has yet to play a complete game.

“We need to focus more on our offensive sets,” he said. “We will run through the first phase of our offense and we don’t know what to do next sometimes. We need to continue working on the small things.”

If the Pirates do that, they could be a factor in the Coastal 3-A Conference against the likes of West Carteret and White Oak.

“Those teams are always a challenge,” McFarland said. “We hope to give them a run for their money.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at cmiller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

High Five: Norman catches, shoots and runs

Washington High School senior Christian Norman was a receiver on the football team, starts for the basketball team and competes in four track events. The Washington native didn’t play football until high school, but hopes to continue his career in college. How did you discover football after not playing...
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Down power lines close Lenoir County Road

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19

Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket purchased on grocery run: ‘I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides’

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Craven County man snagged a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket. At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, December 11, Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he went to a grocery store to pick up the food. While there, he bought a scratch-off ticket and scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run

DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
DEEP RUN, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Two men facing charges in stolen van, larceny case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. David Nathaniel Ross and Joshua Taylor Waters were arrested and charged Saturday. Both were taken to the Lenoir County Jail. Ross was jailed […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
529
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy