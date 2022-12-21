Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze has the chance to DOMINATE Early Signing Day

It could be a REALLY good day for Auburn.

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football program are prepared to dominate and make a statement during Early Signing Day. Guys like Tyler Scott, Kayin Lee, Braeden Marshall, Keldrick Faulk, Tony Mitchell, Izavion Miller, and Isaiah Jatta are all names that the Auburn Tigers will be wanting to commit and sign to join them at the college ranks.

This podcast was recorded before Auburn added Quientrail Jamison-Travis and Izavion Miller on Tuesday. They will both be a part of the Auburn 2023 signing class.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by recruiting expert John Garcia to preview Auburn football's Early Signing Day.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics.

View the original article to see embedded media.

