Sylvester Smith has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers
Another flip for Auburn is now complete as Smith chooses Auburn over Tennessee
Munford, Alabama native Sylvester Smith is officially an Auburn Tiger. Smith is a prized four-star recruit and was recently committed to Tennessee. Hugh Freeze and staff were able to change that. Coach Wesley McGriff was essential according to Smith. McGriff had previously recruited him at Florida. Coach Zac Etheridge was also obviously a part, currently the safeties coach and ace recruiter for the Tigers. Being a safety, Etheridge will be Smith’s position coach.
Auburn has had a potential claim at being DBU recently. They have put a lot of defensive backs in the NFL, many of whom are now starting. Smith is the 17th-ranked safety in this year's class and one of Auburn’s highest rated recruits. It looks like Auburn’s defensive backfield will be solid for years to come.
