NBC News

WGN News

A look at Christmas celebrations around the world

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic […]
Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, power outages, travel snarls

A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 26. Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is released on $250 million bond

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is accused of misappropriating billions of dollars deposited in the cryptocurrency exchange, walked out of a federal courthouse in New York on Thursday after he posted a $250 million personal recognizance bond. Bankman-Fried, 30, got into a black SUV and was driven away at the...
Pope says the world was suffering from 'a famine of peace' in Christmas message

Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24

Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Alzheimer's researchers study genes in Puerto Rican and Latino families

MIAMI — With Latinos 1.5 times more likely than white people to develop Alzheimer's, researchers are uncovering more information about how genetics plays a role in who is more at risk of developing the disease. University of Miami researchers have teamed up with doctors in Puerto Rico, Peru and...
Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

A shooting in a bustling Paris neighborhood left three people dead and three others wounded, according to French authorities. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports on how the local Kurdish community is now taking to the streets in protest ahead of the holiday weekend. Dec. 24, 2022.
Shanghai asks residents to stay in on Christmas as China Covid surges

Shanghai authorities urged residents to stay at home this weekend, seeking a toned-down Christmas in the nation’s most populous city as Covid-19 rages nationwide after tough curbs were lifted. A branch of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Saturday urged young people in particular to avoid crowded gatherings, due...
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
Taliban orders NGOs to stop women from coming to work

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government on Saturday ordered all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations to prevent female employees from reporting to work, in the latest restrictive move against women’s rights and freedoms in the country. The order was made in a letter written in Persian by...
