Read full article on original website
Related
Migrants from Texas dropped off outside VP Harris' home on freezing Christmas Eve
Three buses coming from Texas dropped off about 140 recent migrants — including babies and young children — near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. in historically frigid temperatures on Saturday evening. The drop-off appears to be the latest example of an effort by officials...
A look at Christmas celebrations around the world
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic […]
Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal
The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal will serve his third term as prime minister of Nepal.
Thousands wait in tent camps in Mexico for a chance to cross the border
REYNOSA, Mexico — As court fights persist over what laws to use to deal with migrants arriving at the border, thousands have been camping in Mexico awaiting a chance to enter the United States. Migrants are sleeping in tents set up by Ministerio Senda de Vida, a faith-based group,...
Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 26. Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is released on $250 million bond
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is accused of misappropriating billions of dollars deposited in the cryptocurrency exchange, walked out of a federal courthouse in New York on Thursday after he posted a $250 million personal recognizance bond. Bankman-Fried, 30, got into a black SUV and was driven away at the...
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX execs received billions in hidden loans, ex-Alameda CEO says
Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in secret loans from the crypto mogul’s Alameda Research, the hedge fund’s former chief told a judge when she pleaded guilty to her role in the exchange’s collapse. Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research, said...
Pope says the world was suffering from 'a famine of peace' in Christmas message
Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.
‘We are all looking for the turning point in this war’: Ukraine Parliament member
Ukraine Parliament Member Kira Rudik joined Meet the Press NOW to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent trip to the United States.Dec. 22, 2022.
Putin downplays Patriot missile defense system after Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington
Following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s high-profile trip to the U.S., Russian President Vladimir Putin downplayed the Patriot missile defense system that the White House is planning to supply to Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley explains what Putin said about ending the war and how people in Ukraine are preparing for the holidays. Dec. 23, 2022.
Indians face up to 3-year waits for U.S. tourist visas as consulates on the subcontinent are in disarray
In a Facebook group filled with almost 25,000 South Asians looking to travel to the U.S., daily anonymous posts fly in by the hundreds. “I am looking for B1/ B2 visa appointment in the next year,” one person wrote. Dozens of commenters underneath the appeal affirm its message: “Me...
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Alzheimer's researchers study genes in Puerto Rican and Latino families
MIAMI — With Latinos 1.5 times more likely than white people to develop Alzheimer's, researchers are uncovering more information about how genetics plays a role in who is more at risk of developing the disease. University of Miami researchers have teamed up with doctors in Puerto Rico, Peru and...
Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center
A shooting in a bustling Paris neighborhood left three people dead and three others wounded, according to French authorities. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports on how the local Kurdish community is now taking to the streets in protest ahead of the holiday weekend. Dec. 24, 2022.
Ukrainians 'know what we are fighting for,' Zelenksyy says in defiant Christmas message after Russian strikes
Ukrainians “know what we are fighting for,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a defiant Christmas message Saturday, hours after officials said 10 people had been killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson. “Dinner at the family table cannot be so tasty and warm. There may...
McFaul: ‘I see no possibility for a negotiation’ between Russia and Ukraine right now
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mke McFaul discusses the state of the war in Ukraine and what it would take for peace negotiations to move forward. Dec. 22, 2022.
Shanghai asks residents to stay in on Christmas as China Covid surges
Shanghai authorities urged residents to stay at home this weekend, seeking a toned-down Christmas in the nation’s most populous city as Covid-19 rages nationwide after tough curbs were lifted. A branch of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Saturday urged young people in particular to avoid crowded gatherings, due...
10 dead, 55 wounded as shells pummel Ukrainian city of Kherson, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos...
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa
A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
Taliban orders NGOs to stop women from coming to work
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government on Saturday ordered all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations to prevent female employees from reporting to work, in the latest restrictive move against women’s rights and freedoms in the country. The order was made in a letter written in Persian by...
NBC News
566K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0