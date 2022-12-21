Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Alexander's 32 lead Creighton past DePaul 80-65
Trey Alexander's 32 points led Creighton over DePaul 80-65 on Sunday night. Alexander also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-6). Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
norfolkneradio.com
Christmas Day disturbance leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Christmas Day disturbance leads to the arrest of a Norfolk man for drug possession. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 400 block of Braasch Avenue around 5 p.m. for a disturbance between a male and a female. Once on scene, police spoke with the female and discovered the male, 50-year-old John Thompson, had left the residence. While speaking with the female, they learned that Thompson left with a bag containing drugs and other paraphernalia.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled
NORFOLK - Now that Christmas is over, if you have a real Christmas tree and don’t know what to do with it, take it to the Norfolk Fire Division Training Center. The Christmas Tree Recycling Program kicked off Monday for area residents and businesses to bring any live Christmas trees in to be recycled.
