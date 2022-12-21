A Christmas Day disturbance leads to the arrest of a Norfolk man for drug possession. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 400 block of Braasch Avenue around 5 p.m. for a disturbance between a male and a female. Once on scene, police spoke with the female and discovered the male, 50-year-old John Thompson, had left the residence. While speaking with the female, they learned that Thompson left with a bag containing drugs and other paraphernalia.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO