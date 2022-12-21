ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB, XRP Listed on Wirex's Dual Asset Investment Tool: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Fidelity Forays into the Metaverse: Trademark Applications Cover NFTs, Investment Services, and More

After successfully introducing the world of cryptocurrency investing to its customer base, Fidelity is now exploring more possibilities in the metaverse. According to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the company has just filed a series of trademark applications covering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marketplaces for NFTs, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing, and even cryptocurrency trading.
u.today

300 Million XRP Shifted in Matter of Hours, Here's the Positive

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TEXAS STATE
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Head Back to ATHs, According to Ben Armstrong

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XT.COM Lists AGN in its Main Zone

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main & Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-12-26 8:00 (UTC). About AGN token. AGN is an ERC-20 token deployed...
u.today

XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Polygon (MATIC) Squashes New Milestone in User Activity as 2022 Closes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 26

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin and Four Analysts’ Predictions About Cryptocurrency Price That Went Wrong in 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

LUNC's Suspicious Rally Continues, What's Behind It? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 26

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details

Ava Labs, a Web3 organization overseeing the progress and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, scores a long-term partnership with FIDE to introduce blockchain solutions to the world of competitive international chess. FIDE developing Web3 products on Avalanche: Check out major use cases. According to an official statement by the...
u.today

Top SOL NFT Collections Migrate to Polygon (MATIC), Solana Founder Reacts

As became known, the two most popular NFT collections on Solana, y00ts and DeGods, will migrate to other blockchains in 2023. Thus, it has been officially announced that the next stop for digital art collections will be Ethereum and its Layer 2 solution, Polygon. An event that was talked about...
u.today

Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Calls XRP “The Most Useless Pump-and-Dump Scheme”

A heated debate has erupted between self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright and Ripple CTO David Schwartz. The two argued about the legitimacy of XRP, a cryptocurrency linked to blockchain company Ripple Labs. The exchange began when Schwartz criticized Wright’s take on Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. The self-proclaimed Satoshi then fired back...
u.today

Amount of SHIB Supply Held by Whales Becomes Alarming

According to IntoTheBlock data provided by CoinMarketCap, 80% of the total supply of Shiba Inu tokens, SHIB, is concentrated in the hands of large investors. They are considered to be those whose asset position accounts for more than 1% of the total supply and are referred to as whales. More...
u.today

Scam Alert: Popular Crypto Wallet Compromised, $8 Million Stolen

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy