ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NICU babies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are ready for Christmas in their latest outfits. A spokesperson from ETCH said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was getting ready for the holidays in their newest attire. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from patients, families and staff...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cold air and warm hearts are 'talk of the town' this Christmas

KINGSPORT — This morning, as temperatures plummet into the single digits, I’m reminded of just how blessed I am. How blessed my family and so many of my friends are. We have a home with heat, hot meals to eat, layers of warm clothes, and a way to escape the elements. Not everyone is so fortunate.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve

Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold

With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home

As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy