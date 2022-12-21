Read full article on original website
Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
wvlt.tv
CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NICU babies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are ready for Christmas in their latest outfits. A spokesperson from ETCH said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was getting ready for the holidays in their newest attire. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from patients, families and staff...
Kingsport Times-News
Cold air and warm hearts are 'talk of the town' this Christmas
KINGSPORT — This morning, as temperatures plummet into the single digits, I’m reminded of just how blessed I am. How blessed my family and so many of my friends are. We have a home with heat, hot meals to eat, layers of warm clothes, and a way to escape the elements. Not everyone is so fortunate.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Christmas trees at Glen Bruce Park
If you haven't checked out the Christmas decorations at Glen Bruce Park, it's not too late to do so. Times News reader Richard Currie captured these shots of some of the trees on display.
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
wvlt.tv
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
A family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city's public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Sevierville store giving away free Christmas meals
The Dam Store in Sevier County just off highway 3-38 will be giving out free holiday meals on Christmas to anybody who wants some good food.
Tri-Cities to be featured in ‘House Hunters’ episode
The episode will air Wednesday night on HGTV.
Kingsport Times-News
Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold
With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
MOUNT CARMEL — A 10-month-old girl with a rare disease who has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since Oct. 13 is finally back home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner returned to Mount Carmel late Wednesday.
wcyb.com
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home
As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
wvlt.tv
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department.
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
