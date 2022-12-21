ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

State November unemployment rate 2.7%; Cullman Co. 2nd lowest at 1.8%

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 6 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. Cullman County’s rate came in at 1.8%, the second lowest in the state.

“It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy is supporting more jobs today than ever in our 203 year history,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “While we continue maintaining a low unemployment rate, the fact that our businesses are growing jobs is certainly something to be grateful for this holiday season. We will continue working hard to support Alabamians as we weather a challenging national climate.”

Wage and salary employment, or the number of jobs our economy is supporting, marked a new record high in November, totaling 2,119,800. Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 51,300, with gains in the education and health services sector (+14,000), the professional and business services sector (+13,900) and the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+5,700), among others.

Over the month, wage and salary employment increased in November by 9,600. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+8,100), the government sector (+1,600) and the professional and business services sector (+1,100), among others.

“We continue to be encouraged by the job growth in Alabama,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Many of our industries are seeing record high employment, and wages are maintaining strong year over year growth as well.”

Going hand in hand with the record high jobs count, several industries are also seeing record high levels of employment, including the education and health services sector (254,400), the professional and business services sector (265,600) and the trade, transportation and utilities sector (409,200).

Total private average weekly wages remained high at $996.83, an increase of $23.96 over last year.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 1.7%, Marshall and Cullman counties at 1.8% and Morgan and Clay counties at 1.9%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 8.4%, Perry County at 5.4% and Dallas County at 5.2%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Homewood and Trussville at 1.5%, Vestavia Hills and Madison at 1.6% and Alabaster and Hoover at 1.7%.  Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 6.2%, Prichard at 5.7% and Bessemer at 3.8%.

AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What subjects have teacher shortages? Alabama schools want more staff in these high-demand areas

About 1,500 teacher positions were unfilled at the start of the current school year, according to a survey conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education in September. These are the first hard numbers the state has produced, allowing a closer look into which subjects are the hardest to fill. Those details could amplify the call for more incentives and resources to draw more teachers in those subject areas.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ALEA reports icy roadways

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways: Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road. Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain. Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278. Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible. Marshall County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Dekalb County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
altoday.com

Alabama’s top ten stories in 2022

2022 is winding down. Now is a good time to look back on the year that was and remember the political news that impacted our lives here in Alabama. Katie Britt wins the Senate. Britt had never held a public office before, was not a self-made multi-millionaire with her own...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Dr. Barry Booth works to honor veterans in Alabama and beyond

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama Medical Cannabis application deadline approaching, few received so far

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s application deadline for medical cannabis dispensaries and other related licenses is looming as the deadline approaches along with the end of the year. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 607 requests for dispensary applications, which are due Friday. As of late last week, AMCC Director John McMillan says they received […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

ADEM to Alabama water customers: Stop dripping faucets

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is advising water customers to avoid dripping faucets as cities across the state struggle to restore water supplies this week. Slow-dripping water faucets can help prevent pressure buildups from freezing pipes when outside temperatures drop below freezing. Ahead of plummeting temperatures this weekend, many...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southeastagnet.com

Around the State with Commissioner Pate

In this week’s “Around the State with Commissioner Rick Pate”, with Christmas over Commissioner, I know you and your staff are looking ahead at 2023. What are some of the things you are focusing on?. And that’s our weekly Around the State with Alabama Department of Agriculture...
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama medical cannabis license application window closing soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just one week away from the deadline for businesses to apply for a medical cannabis license in Alabama. Once the state awards those licenses, doctors can start getting certified to recommend it to qualified patients. Doctors will be able to start prescribing medical cannabis...
ALABAMA STATE
