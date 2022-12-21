Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Related
CBS 58
Racine Zoo to host Brrr...Garden - winter beer and food tasting event
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Zoo is hosting a Brrr...Garden - a winter beer garden in which they invite you to cozy up by the fire and enjoy the stunning view of Lake Michigan while sampling a unique selection of craft beers and delicious food. Emerson Lehmann spoke...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Festive Fun in Community Calendar
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio for our Holiday Special to play a fun game and talk about holiday activities the whole family can enjoy. Real Racine works hard to promote community and a sense of belonging in Racine County.
CBS 58
Meditate Milwaukee to host New Years Day event at Riverside Theatre
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meditate Milwaukee is inviting you to a first-of-its-kind event in Milwaukee on New Years Day. Organizers say the goal is to set intentions for peace, compassion, and understanding. Find details here.
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The History of Kringle
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A Kringle from O&H Danish Bakery isn't just a dessert, for many it's a symbol of history and culture. Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. Eric Olesen, Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, joined us in studio for the Racine & Me: Holiday special to dish out the history of the business at their busiest time of year.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Branches Band performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- In the Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The Branches Band joined us with some holiday music!. Andy & Rachel Braun performed two of their favorite festive songs! Branches Band offers concerts throughout the year for a wide variety of events of any size. They have offered concerts at mission churches, country churches, the LWMS Convention, the International Youth Rally, and just about everything in-between. Each concert includes short Scriptural meditations and songs employing a wide variety of musical styles. They also select songs that directly relate to the current season of the church year or the theme of the event.
CBS 58
3rd grader collects over 600 toys to donate to Children's Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local third grader is taking on the role of Santa this year, she started a toy drive to raise enough toys for every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin to get a present. Eva Ferreira and her mom Candice Ferreira knew it would be hard to...
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. A few corridors or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last-minute Christmas shoppers 'do what they gotta do' at Meijer
OAK CREEK, Wis. - No matter how hard you try to get everything you need ahead of Christmas, it always seems there's at least an item or two you need to pick up the day before – if not your whole shopping list. The push to get those last-minute...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
CBS 58
Jewish community commemorates the last day of Hanukkah
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The local Jewish community in Ozaukee County celebrated the last day of Hanukkah on Sunday. A menorah lighting kicked off the second annual Chanukah in the Village at the Annex at Foxtown hosted by the Peltz Center for Jewish Life. There was a silent disco,...
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
Fire destroys Round Lake Beach home as firefighters face bitter cold temps, high wind conditions
A fire ripped through a Round Lake Beach garage and home Friday evening, officials said.
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
Waukesha water main break: 1 million gallons of water spilled from broken pipe
The Waukesha Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. West Ave. between Hoover and Progress due to a water main break.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Melo, plus cold weather pet advice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a 10 lb. puppy you should meet who may be one of the most adorable pets featured as a CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Melo!. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 23 to introduce Melo. He's only about one year old.
CBS 58
More options than ever before: What's behind the growing popularity of Christmas movies?
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) — During the holidays, we cherish loved ones a little extra, spread the gift of giving, and watch our favorite Christmas movies. Their popularity has risen in recent years, and though new ones pop up every winter, the classics still tug at our heartstrings. But, what keeps them at the top of our lists every year?
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
