Pleasant Prairie, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The History of Kringle

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A Kringle from O&H Danish Bakery isn't just a dessert, for many it's a symbol of history and culture. Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. Eric Olesen, Third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, joined us in studio for the Racine & Me: Holiday special to dish out the history of the business at their busiest time of year.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Branches Band performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- In the Racine & Me: Holiday Special, The Branches Band joined us with some holiday music!. Andy & Rachel Braun performed two of their favorite festive songs! Branches Band offers concerts throughout the year for a wide variety of events of any size. They have offered concerts at mission churches, country churches, the LWMS Convention, the International Youth Rally, and just about everything in-between. Each concert includes short Scriptural meditations and songs employing a wide variety of musical styles. They also select songs that directly relate to the current season of the church year or the theme of the event.
RACINE, WI
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. A few corridors or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Jewish community commemorates the last day of Hanukkah

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The local Jewish community in Ozaukee County celebrated the last day of Hanukkah on Sunday. A menorah lighting kicked off the second annual Chanukah in the Village at the Annex at Foxtown hosted by the Peltz Center for Jewish Life. There was a silent disco,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
PARK RIDGE, IL
WISN

Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
MILWAUKEE, WI

