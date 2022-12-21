ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cross Applesauce
6d ago

Portland sucks now. I do not care how it compares to other cities. The politicians have allowed the city to degrade to a cesspool.

The Oregonian

Top 10 most-read news stories of 2022 from The Oregonian/OregonLive

A heated governor’s race, a foul salad and the strictest gun regulations in the United States. It’s been quite a year in Oregon. In 2022, The Oregonian/OregonLive published a range of stories covering topics from crime to COVID-19. The news organization also issued a number of multi-part projects, including Publishing Prejudice, which took aim at the paper’s own racist legacy, and The Safest Place, which documented the impact of Portland’s spiraling gun violence on the community of Rosemary Anderson High School.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

There’s No Room in Portland

The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Chef Tommy Habetz Suffers a Brain Aneurysm

Portland chef Tommy Habetz, of Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain aneurysm Dec. 22. Following emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from the hemorrhage, as well as a brief medically induced coma, he is currently recovering but is expected to remain hospitalized for several months. The medical crisis...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
onekindesign.com

An Oregon lake house gets a beautiful renovation for lakeside living

Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects are responsible for the renovation and addition of this stunning lake house located on Lake Oswego, Oregon. This 3,126 square foot home sits on a tight, steeply sloping, infill lot that terraces down to the water with direct boat and dock access to Lake Oswego. The...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Feast Portland Is Officially Done

After canceling all of its 2022 events, citywide food festival Feast Portland will not return, co-founder Mike Thelin announced in a letter. Portland Monthly was the first outlet to report the news. “In an interview with Karen Brooks at Portland Monthly magazine today, I shared the news that our festival...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro

LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve

A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

These Are Portland’s Souper Stars

Any season, truly, is soup season. There’s no time when an expertly prepared bowl isn’t welcome at the table, especially one with salty and savory broth, al dente noodles and a heap of meat or veggies to make it all come together. In summer, soup will do the trick to make you feel cooler than the sweltering air temperature by helping you break a sweat. But as we all well know, winter is the king of soup seasons, when those ingredients and a warming slurp restore heat and energy to our rain-soaked cores. We’ve fully shifted into soup mode here in Oregon, and this list of noodle-packed Asian soups is your guide to some of the best the Portland area has to offer.
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings

RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Two Local Organizations Seek to Get a Wider Range of People Involved in Mountain Recreation

For a range of activities held in a wide open winter wonderland, snow sports have a lot of barriers. From the cost of gear to finding someone to teach you to having a way to traverse a snowy highway to get to a mountain, becoming a seasoned ski bum isn’t as easy as it looks. For Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those who are LGBTQ+, it’s even trickier.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
OREGON STATE

