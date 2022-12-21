Read full article on original website
Chris Cross Applesauce
6d ago
Portland sucks now. I do not care how it compares to other cities. The politicians have allowed the city to degrade to a cesspool.
Top 10 most-read news stories of 2022 from The Oregonian/OregonLive
A heated governor’s race, a foul salad and the strictest gun regulations in the United States. It’s been quite a year in Oregon. In 2022, The Oregonian/OregonLive published a range of stories covering topics from crime to COVID-19. The news organization also issued a number of multi-part projects, including Publishing Prejudice, which took aim at the paper’s own racist legacy, and The Safest Place, which documented the impact of Portland’s spiraling gun violence on the community of Rosemary Anderson High School.
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
WWEEK
Portland Chef Tommy Habetz Suffers a Brain Aneurysm
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, of Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain aneurysm Dec. 22. Following emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from the hemorrhage, as well as a brief medically induced coma, he is currently recovering but is expected to remain hospitalized for several months. The medical crisis...
kptv.com
Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
onekindesign.com
An Oregon lake house gets a beautiful renovation for lakeside living
Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects are responsible for the renovation and addition of this stunning lake house located on Lake Oswego, Oregon. This 3,126 square foot home sits on a tight, steeply sloping, infill lot that terraces down to the water with direct boat and dock access to Lake Oswego. The...
WWEEK
Feast Portland Is Officially Done
After canceling all of its 2022 events, citywide food festival Feast Portland will not return, co-founder Mike Thelin announced in a letter. Portland Monthly was the first outlet to report the news. “In an interview with Karen Brooks at Portland Monthly magazine today, I shared the news that our festival...
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
kptv.com
Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro
LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
Holiday plans upended for thousands as storm snarls travel in Oregon
Thousands of people in Oregon are dealing with upended holiday plans Friday, after a freezing ice storm pelted the region on what should have been one of the busiest travel days of the year. At the Portland International Airport, at least 168 flights scheduled to leave the city on Friday...
Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve
A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
WWEEK
These Are Portland’s Souper Stars
Any season, truly, is soup season. There’s no time when an expertly prepared bowl isn’t welcome at the table, especially one with salty and savory broth, al dente noodles and a heap of meat or veggies to make it all come together. In summer, soup will do the trick to make you feel cooler than the sweltering air temperature by helping you break a sweat. But as we all well know, winter is the king of soup seasons, when those ingredients and a warming slurp restore heat and energy to our rain-soaked cores. We’ve fully shifted into soup mode here in Oregon, and this list of noodle-packed Asian soups is your guide to some of the best the Portland area has to offer.
oregonbusiness.com
Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings
RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
WWEEK
Two Local Organizations Seek to Get a Wider Range of People Involved in Mountain Recreation
For a range of activities held in a wide open winter wonderland, snow sports have a lot of barriers. From the cost of gear to finding someone to teach you to having a way to traverse a snowy highway to get to a mountain, becoming a seasoned ski bum isn’t as easy as it looks. For Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those who are LGBTQ+, it’s even trickier.
After 23 years, Lake Oswego graduate Matt Hooten returns to Les Schwab Invitational, this time as a coach
By Shane Hoffmann Matt Hooten is in for somewhat of a full-circle moment next week. When the Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) boys basketball coach steps foot inside Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, it will mark a return, of sorts. See, Hooten is no stranger around these ...
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn look like Oregon's best shot vs. national powerhouses at Les Schwab Invitational
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Naji Saker HILLSBORO — Is West Linn the state of Oregon’s best shot for a Les Schwab Invitational Cinderella run? In Monday’s opening round at Liberty High School, the Lions had the look of a berserker candidate against high-powered Barlow. Five Lions scored ...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
KATU.com
Multnomah County faces some backlash online over closing emergency warming shelters
PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County received a lot of criticism on social media when they announced they were closing emergency warming shelters Saturday morning after temperatures rose above their emergency threshold. The county in conjunction with the City of Portland will open warming shelters when temperatures drop below 25...
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
kptv.com
Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
