Dirk Nowitzki received a huge gift on Christmas morning when the Dallas Mavericks unveiled an awesome statue of the legendary forward outside of American Airlines Center. Owner Mark Cuban promised he would erect a statue in Nowitzki's honor when the team retired Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey earlier this year, and this moment delivered on that promise. The statue features Nowitzki's iconic stepback shot style that helped him become of the best players during his career and in the history of the NBA. Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his 21-year career.

DALLAS, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO