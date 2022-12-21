ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks gift Dirk Nowitzki an awesome statue of himself for Christmas

Dirk Nowitzki received a huge gift on Christmas morning when the Dallas Mavericks unveiled an awesome statue of the legendary forward outside of American Airlines Center. Owner Mark Cuban promised he would erect a statue in Nowitzki's honor when the team retired Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey earlier this year, and this moment delivered on that promise. The statue features Nowitzki's iconic stepback shot style that helped him become of the best players during his career and in the history of the NBA. Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his 21-year career.
DALLAS, TX
Best NBA Prop Bets Today, Same Game Parlay for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in a rematch from last season’s competitive Western Conference semifinals. However, we won’t get a true rematch with the Warriors down Stephen Curry, who is nursing a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies the healthiest they have been all year with Desmond Bane back from a toe injury and Jaren Jackson Jr. playing at a Defensive Player of the Year start to his season after missing the early portion recovering from offseason foot surgery.
MEMPHIS, TN
