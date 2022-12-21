ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:15 p.m. EST

Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list. PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal officials say the fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act and requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a review of the whale’s status on Tuesday that said the whale is continuing to decline and has not met many of the recovery criteria outlined in its recovery plan. Protection of the whale is a source of dispute between conservationists and commercial fishermen because one of the top threats to the animals is entanglement in fishing gear.
Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget

(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 26th

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has formally lifted a ban on the import of full-body sex dolls, ending years of debate over how much the government can interfere in private life. Although there are no laws or regulations banning the import of sex dolls, hundreds, and perhaps...

