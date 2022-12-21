ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired

Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad

The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday. The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman favored to land top transfer portal QB

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting set to play in the Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They managed to finish the regular-season with an 8-4 record after starting the year 0-2, albeit after losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to throwing shoulder injury.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 head coaches Broncos need to hire to fix Russell Wilson

Something is desperately wrong with Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos need to hire someone to fix their quarterback. Russell Wilson will surely push back on such a thing. A head coach to work with the 34-year-old like he’s a rookie? It’s preposterous. Yet, given Wilson’s Year 1...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Commanders Sign LB De’Jon Harris To Practice Squad

Harris, 25, went undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020 and caught on with the Patriots before being among the team’s final roster cuts. He later signed with the Packers practice squad and was elevated to the active roster, later signing a futures deal with the team before being among their final roster cuts in 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy