Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and HockeyThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired
Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
NBC Sports
Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad
The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday. The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was...
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman favored to land top transfer portal QB
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting set to play in the Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They managed to finish the regular-season with an 8-4 record after starting the year 0-2, albeit after losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to throwing shoulder injury.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
3 head coaches Broncos need to hire to fix Russell Wilson
Something is desperately wrong with Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos need to hire someone to fix their quarterback. Russell Wilson will surely push back on such a thing. A head coach to work with the 34-year-old like he’s a rookie? It’s preposterous. Yet, given Wilson’s Year 1...
Yardbarker
Commanders Sign LB De’Jon Harris To Practice Squad
Harris, 25, went undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020 and caught on with the Patriots before being among the team’s final roster cuts. He later signed with the Packers practice squad and was elevated to the active roster, later signing a futures deal with the team before being among their final roster cuts in 2021.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Place DB Joey Blount On IR, Sign RB Godwin Igwebuike To Active Roster
In a corresponding move, the team signed RB Godwin Igwebuike, who was out of practice-squad elevations, to the active roster. Seattle also signed RB Tony Jones, Jr. to the practice squad, who was waived last week. Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent...
Dolphins Jeff Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead get final injury updates vs. Packers
The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. Heading into the matchup, Miami received some good news on the injury front for two of their top players. Both running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and offensive lineman Terron Armstead are active for the Dolphins. Miami...
2022 White Sox in Review: Elvis Andrus
Andrus was a late-season addition that provided a spark and made up for the absence of Tim Anderson.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0