These three Philadelphia Phillies players are free agents after the 2023 season and shouldn’t return after the coming season. The Philadelphia Phillies have some notable free agents next offseason with the headliner being Aaron Nola. The longtime Phillies starting pitcher had his option picked up for the 2023 season, allowing the club another year to assess how much he’s worth and whether or not they should continue the relationship. Given how much pitchers of his ability are getting paid this winter, the sooner they extend him, the better.

