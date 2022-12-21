Read full article on original website
Related
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Mets are in trouble: Carlos Correa’s camp won’t budge on contract demands
The New York Mets could be in trouble, as Carlos Correa has set a firm stance that he won’t renegotiate his contract. It’s important to note that the Mets are still looking into Correa’s medical records after a routine physical revealed some concerning information regarding a past injury to his lower leg. Correa suffered said injury in the minor leagues, and even had surgery.
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Red Sox offseason hits another low after they’re out-spent by Pirates
Pirates owner Bob Nutting was willing to spend more than the Boston Red Sox for starting pitcher Rich Hill. At this point, Rich Hill is 43 years old and at the tail end of a successful MLB career. Last season, he spent time with the Boston Red Sox and pitched to a 4.27 ERA and 4.08 FIP in a tough AL East division.
3 Braves replacements for Dansby Swanson not named Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa remains available, the Braves should avoid signing him to replace Dansby Swanson. There are better options at play. Signing Dansby Swanson was never in Atlanta’s best interest, as he was coming off a career-high campaign offensively and was projected (by FanGraphs and more) to regress back to the norm in 2023.
3 Phillies free agents who will be gone after 2023 and who could replace them
These three Philadelphia Phillies players are free agents after the 2023 season and shouldn’t return after the coming season. The Philadelphia Phillies have some notable free agents next offseason with the headliner being Aaron Nola. The longtime Phillies starting pitcher had his option picked up for the 2023 season, allowing the club another year to assess how much he’s worth and whether or not they should continue the relationship. Given how much pitchers of his ability are getting paid this winter, the sooner they extend him, the better.
MLB rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Chris Sale and why
These three teams should get involved in the latest MLB rumors involving Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. It doesn’t matter what holiday it is. MLB rumors always find a way to surprise us, even on Christmas. The latest hit the social media wire courtesy of Jon Heyman who reports the Boston Red Sox are receiving interest in starter Chris Sale.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0