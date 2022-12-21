Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slow holiday weekend warming, bigger changes next week
The zone for stronger winds is departing to the east. With the wind flow from the northwest, temperatures continue to stay in the deep freeze. This air mass is beginning to modify as we are on the western edge and we will slowly see temperatures increase over the holiday weekend.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly Christmas forecast, warming trend this week
Another cold start across the region this morning! Wind chills remain unpleasant as northerly winds push Arctic air into the northern plains. The coldest of the winds are to our northeast, but wind chills will still be as low as negative 15 degrees today. Temperatures across the state range from...
UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night
UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KSNT
Improving temperatures through Christmas weekend before the next system arrives
High temperatures should make it up to near 20° today, and with a bit of a lighter breeze, we could be feeling like we’re in the single digits! We should finally have wind chills above 0° by midday today!. Santa should feel right at home in Northeast...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous cold continues, warmer relief by Christmas
Snow has ended as crews work to clean up the roads. It will be challenging due to blowing snow. Now our attention turns to how long it stays this bitter cold and when the winds die down. This system is departing rather quickly from our region, but causing travel troubles due to snow and ice in the East.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
ksgf.com
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
Comments / 0