FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
zip06.com
OSPS Leader Named Superintendent of the Year
Old Saybrook's Public Schools (OSPS) are in good hands, according to the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) and the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS). The organizations announced OSPS Superintendent Jan Peruccio as Superintendent of the Year while recognizing the Board of Education (BOE) for its leadership.
zip06.com
Town Continues Collaborative Efforts to Clean Energy
With its many accomplishments over the past eight years, the Clean Energy Task Force continues to move forward in its commitment to gradually transform the North Haven community into an energy-efficient and eco-friendly town. The Task Force was created in 2007, and since then has worked with town officials, residents,...
zip06.com
Peer-Helper Program Bringing Polson Community Closer
The Town’s Youth and Family Services Department (MYFS) has a decades-long commitment to Madison’s students, ensuring tolerance and inclusion long before those were catchwords. The Peer Helper program, initiated back in the 1980s, is still a major component of the department’s outreach, and a newly developed project, Speak Up, continues that tradition of compassion and student involvement.
zip06.com
Historic Schoolhouse Donated to Keeping Society
The owner of the beloved Clapboard Hill School House has donated the structure to the Guilford Keeping Society (GKS). Stephen B. Dudley and David C. Griswold, the current co-owners, said it was simply time for the historic building to have a permanent home and fixed destiny. According to Dudley, who is also on the Board of the GKS, though his family has owned the property for more than 90 years, he felt it was the right time to determine a permanent future for the structure and to ensure its protection.
zip06.com
Pathfinders Seeking Volunteers for Deer Lake Work Day
Pathfinders has announced a Lumberjack Work Party day for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Deer Lake Camp. The event will include a chainsaw safety class, firewood splitting and stacking, and other light-duty jobs. The organization urges those interested to come down and find out what else is going on at the property this year.
zip06.com
Flying High at JMMS
Students at Joseph Melillo Middle School (JMMS) will have a hands-on opportunity to learn about the many educational requirements for a career in aviation with the arrival of the co-ed Aviation Career Exploration (ACE) Program, the first of its kind as a part of any middle school curriculum in Connecticut.
zip06.com
State Police Vehicle Involved in Clinton Traffic Accident
On Dec. 25 at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street in Clinton. The accident involved two vehicles, one of which was a Connecticut State Police vehicle. The other involved vehicle contained two occupants, both of whom were transported to the hospital with injuries. The State Trooper involved in the accident was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
