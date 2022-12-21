The owner of the beloved Clapboard Hill School House has donated the structure to the Guilford Keeping Society (GKS). Stephen B. Dudley and David C. Griswold, the current co-owners, said it was simply time for the historic building to have a permanent home and fixed destiny. According to Dudley, who is also on the Board of the GKS, though his family has owned the property for more than 90 years, he felt it was the right time to determine a permanent future for the structure and to ensure its protection.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO