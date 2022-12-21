Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
zip06.com
Pathfinders Seeking Volunteers for Deer Lake Work Day
Pathfinders has announced a Lumberjack Work Party day for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Deer Lake Camp. The event will include a chainsaw safety class, firewood splitting and stacking, and other light-duty jobs. The organization urges those interested to come down and find out what else is going on at the property this year.
zip06.com
Peer-Helper Program Bringing Polson Community Closer
The Town’s Youth and Family Services Department (MYFS) has a decades-long commitment to Madison’s students, ensuring tolerance and inclusion long before those were catchwords. The Peer Helper program, initiated back in the 1980s, is still a major component of the department’s outreach, and a newly developed project, Speak Up, continues that tradition of compassion and student involvement.
zip06.com
Historic Schoolhouse Donated to Keeping Society
The owner of the beloved Clapboard Hill School House has donated the structure to the Guilford Keeping Society (GKS). Stephen B. Dudley and David C. Griswold, the current co-owners, said it was simply time for the historic building to have a permanent home and fixed destiny. According to Dudley, who is also on the Board of the GKS, though his family has owned the property for more than 90 years, he felt it was the right time to determine a permanent future for the structure and to ensure its protection.
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house
TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
NBC Connecticut
Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers
More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
Firefighter found dead outside house fire in North Haven, CT
A long-time firefighter was found dead outside a multi-family home fire with critical injuries in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
zip06.com
Town Continues Collaborative Efforts to Clean Energy
With its many accomplishments over the past eight years, the Clean Energy Task Force continues to move forward in its commitment to gradually transform the North Haven community into an energy-efficient and eco-friendly town. The Task Force was created in 2007, and since then has worked with town officials, residents,...
Bobcat attack: Columbia town officials warn residents to take precautions
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Columbia town officials are warning residents to take precaution after someone was attacked by a bobcat in the town. Town officials shared the news on Friday, noting that a bobcat attack was reported by an individual who was walking on the road in the area of Hunt Road and Mono Pond […]
DoingItLocal
Stabbing On I-95 Rest Area In Fairfield
2022-12-26 @ 10:35pm–#Fairfield CT– A man and woman parked at the northbound rest stop and Fairfield. They went into the convenience store where according to witnesses were arguing very loudly. They were asked to leave the store when the woman allegedly stabbed the man a number of times. State police were first on the scene and the witnesses said state police applied a tourniquet to the leg and arm to stop the bleeding and possibly saved the man’s life.
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
westportjournal.com
Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median
WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
zip06.com
OSPS Leader Named Superintendent of the Year
Old Saybrook's Public Schools (OSPS) are in good hands, according to the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) and the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS). The organizations announced OSPS Superintendent Jan Peruccio as Superintendent of the Year while recognizing the Board of Education (BOE) for its leadership.
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Bristol Press
Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires
BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Eyewitness News
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
Comments / 0