Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale

FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Christmas Carjacking in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director

NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland

WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters

FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $500,000 For Advocates Community Behavioral Health Center in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $500,000 for Advocates for its new Community Behavioral Health Center on Route 9 in Framingham. The $500,000 is included in the $1.7 trillion bill that the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed. The Omnibus spending bill now heads to President Joseph Biden for him to sign.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Toy Delivery To Several Framingham Organizations

FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, toys collected in an annual toy drive were delivered to several organizations. “We collected hundreds of toys that went to Framingham kids. Toys were also delivered to local organizations including New Beginnings, Framingham Housing Authority, Hoops and Homework, and Mothers Helping Mothers,” said City Councilor Janet Leombruno.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97

NATICK – Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97, of Natick and Edgartown, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, December 17, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. “Herman” Fandel, having shared 73 years of marriage together. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland the daughter of the late Edward...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Winter 11-Day Intersession Courses Registration Open

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College has opened registration for winter intersession courses, which run January 3 – 14, 2023. Winter intersession courses are intensive, 11-day courses offered for credit. Winter intersession courses are being offered online and in-person. Intersession provides the opportunity for area college students visiting on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School

ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Hall To Close at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is announcing that Friday hours will change at City Hall. The change, which will be indefinite, and become effective Friday, December 30, will close City Hall on Fridays an hour-and-a- half earlier, moving closing time from 2 to 12:30 p.m., announced the Sisitsky administration today, December 22 in a press release.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

