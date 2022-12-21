Read full article on original website
Flee Flu Shots For Natick Residents on December 29 & January 5
NATICK – The Natick Health Department will hold two free flu clinics for residents age 6 months and older. The clinics will be held on the second floor of Town Hall at 13 E. Central Street, while supplies last. Two dates:. December 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. January...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale
FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Will Collect Trash & Recycling December 26
FRAMINGHAM – Although City Hall and the libraries will be closed on Monday, December 26, the City of Framingham will be collecting trash and recycling the day after Christmas. Residents who have trash collection on Monday, should put out their barrels before 7 a.m. Christmas tree collection will not...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland
WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters
FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
Friends of Natick Trails Hosting 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve on Cochituate Rail Trail
NATICK – For the second consecutive New Year’s Eve, the Friends of Natick Trails is hosting an event on the Cochituate Rail Trail. On Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m., the public is invited to stroll the CRT and enjoy the hospitality of 20 fire pit hosts on the northern side of the trail in Natick.
PHOTOS: For 20 Years, Temple Beth Am Sisterhood Makes Christmas Dinner For Framingham Residents
FRAMINGHAM – For the past 20 years, members of the Temple Beth Am Sisterhood have made a Christmas dinner for challenged adults living in group homes in Framingham. The annual Christmas Day dinner mitzvah project supports residents in group homes run by the Advocates organization, said Temple Beth Am Sisterhood member Wendy Schwartz.
Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $500,000 For Advocates Community Behavioral Health Center in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $500,000 for Advocates for its new Community Behavioral Health Center on Route 9 in Framingham. The $500,000 is included in the $1.7 trillion bill that the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed. The Omnibus spending bill now heads to President Joseph Biden for him to sign.
PHOTOS: Toy Delivery To Several Framingham Organizations
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, toys collected in an annual toy drive were delivered to several organizations. “We collected hundreds of toys that went to Framingham kids. Toys were also delivered to local organizations including New Beginnings, Framingham Housing Authority, Hoops and Homework, and Mothers Helping Mothers,” said City Councilor Janet Leombruno.
Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97
NATICK – Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97, of Natick and Edgartown, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, December 17, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. “Herman” Fandel, having shared 73 years of marriage together. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland the daughter of the late Edward...
MassBay Winter 11-Day Intersession Courses Registration Open
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College has opened registration for winter intersession courses, which run January 3 – 14, 2023. Winter intersession courses are intensive, 11-day courses offered for credit. Winter intersession courses are being offered online and in-person. Intersession provides the opportunity for area college students visiting on...
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School
ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
MetroWest Medical Center “Diverting” Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
MAPS Framingham Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on December 27
FRAMINGHAM – MAPS (Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers) Framingham is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, December 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at its Union Avenue office. The office is located at 24 Union Avenue in Suites 8 & 10. Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are...
Framingham City Hall To Close at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is announcing that Friday hours will change at City Hall. The change, which will be indefinite, and become effective Friday, December 30, will close City Hall on Fridays an hour-and-a- half earlier, moving closing time from 2 to 12:30 p.m., announced the Sisitsky administration today, December 22 in a press release.
